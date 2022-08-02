Ermine Road shooting victim identified, coroner confirms new details about incident

Richland County, SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking into a shooting that left one person injured after deputies say someone fired several rounds into a residence along Summit Terrace Circle. Authorities tell us the incident took place Tuesday night just after 11pm. Officials tell us four people were sitting in the kitchen of the home when they heard gunshots ring out. One victim telling investigators he could heard bullets flying past his head before everyone hit the floor.

1 DAY AGO