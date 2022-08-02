Ermine Road shooting victim identified, coroner confirms new details about incident

Read on www.wistv.com
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbiana Drive shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a 19-year-old has been charged in a June 17 shooting that ended with another teen shoot in June. Columbia Police said that Jentry McCombs was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Coroner identifies 70-year-old man killed in Aiken County crash
AIKEN, S.C. — A Graniteville man has been identified as the person killed in a Thursday morning crash in Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said that the crash happened just before noon on Thursday in the 700 block of Old Tory Trail and involved a 2000 Ford Ranger.
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
WIS-TV
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
WIS-TV
Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter couple was arrested in connection with the death of their newborn baby. On July 31, Sumter Police Department officers were called to an apartment at Moorehead Place, where 21-year-old Melissa Nicole Bautch told officers she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier.
wach.com
Man dies in hospital following Aiken County traffic accident
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials say a man has died in the hospital after a single-car accident in Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner's Office says Gary L. Todd, 70, of Graniteville was the only person involved in an accident which took place Thursday around noon.
WIS-TV
Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges. Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On June 17, McCombs is accused of...
One person dead after single motor fatal accident on Old Tory Trail in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision that happened on Old Tory Trail near Gracelyn Farm Road, which is 6 miles east of Aiken. The accident happened at 11:44 A.M. on Thursday, August 4th. According to the South Carolina HIghway Patrol, Gary Todd, 70, of Graniteville, SC, was […]
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
abccolumbia.com
Person struck during late night drive-by shooting
Richland County, SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking into a shooting that left one person injured after deputies say someone fired several rounds into a residence along Summit Terrace Circle. Authorities tell us the incident took place Tuesday night just after 11pm. Officials tell us four people were sitting in the kitchen of the home when they heard gunshots ring out. One victim telling investigators he could heard bullets flying past his head before everyone hit the floor.
WIS-TV
Sumter PD: Man charged with murder after turning himself in
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Thomas Reginald Brooks, 42, of Carolina Avenue has turned himself in after police was trying to locate him in connection with a recent death. Brooks has been charged with murder and the incident remains under investigation. According to the Sumter Police Department, officers have reason to...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: One dead, two injured after shooting at convenience store in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One person is dead and two other injured after a shooting at an Augusta gas station early Thursday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Rd. at around 12:46 a.m. Thursday for a call of several people being shot. When the arrived, deputies found three victims, all of whom had been shot at least once.
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
WIS-TV
Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found lying on the road with injuries to his upper body around midnight Tuesday in Sumter, and later died from his injuries. According to the Sumter Police Department, a driver discovered the victim, who has since been identified as Stevy Pleasant, on a driveway of the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.
wach.com
Standoff at Columbia apartment complex ends; man surrenders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has surrendered to Columbia police, officials said. Officers checked him for potential weapons but none were found. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department are working with the Richland County Sheriff's Department to negotiate with an armed man who locked himself in an apartment.
WIS-TV
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
WIS-TV
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were negotiating with a man who officials say was armed on Fort Jackson Blvd. Marquise Green has been identified as the suspect from the incident, according to the Columbia Police Department. CPD says Green has...
