Stacey Abrams hammers Kemp following reports cancellation of Atlanta music festival linked to Georgia gun laws

Read on www.foxnews.com
kevin george
2d ago
Are you kidding, how much did you cost Atlanta with the MLB all star game again? Not to mention black business owners lost revenues behind your rhetoric.
Reply(1)
12
Hamster Taco
2d ago
how about we hammer what you do with your funds and how you got them and how your not here to help the people but yourself
Reply
9
Cataldo Giumento
2d ago
She's on the way out! She's grasping at straws. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
Reply
7
Related
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
CBS 46
Herschel Walker says he will debate Sen. Warnock before Georgia election
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former NFL football player and Republican candidate for Senate Herschel Walker is now challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) via social media to a debate on Oct. 14. The two are facing each other in a high-stakes race for a seat in the Georgia senate. Walker initially...
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
fox5atlanta.com
Music Midtown: North Carolina governor advocates for cancelled festival to move to his state
ATLANTA - The governor of North Carolina is urging Atlanta's Music Midtown to move the canceled festival to his state. Organizers for the long-running festival, which was scheduled to take place on Sept, 17 and 18 in Piedmont Park, announced the cancellation on Instagram Monday. "Hey Midtown fans - due...
Georgia’s Senate candidates give their views on inflation, climate change and health care
MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s candidates for U.S. Senate are talking about some of the hottest issues: inflation, climate change, and health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Their comments come as President Joe Biden vows to tackle all three in a new bill.
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxl.com
Georgia Democrats stop in Albany for 'Too Extreme GOP' tour; Address 'low voter' turnout
With state elections around the corner Georgia Democrats are speaking directly to voters. At the party's “Too Extreme GOP” tour, Georgia democrats took the time to address their opponents. Representatives touched on some controversial topics including the push for Medicaid expansion, more social security benefits, and abortion rights.
WXIA 11 Alive
California governor calls out Hollywood to stop filming in Georgia
ATLANTA — With Georgia's film and television industry booming over the past decade, California's governor is pressuring the Hollywood of the South to return home. California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke out to Hollywood executives in a letter posted to Twitter on Wednesday, saying that states like Georgia have legislatures that have waged "a cruel assault on essential rights."
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants six times since then, and […] The post Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Senate showdown: Law enforcement members backing Rubio blast former police chief Demings
EXCLUSIVE: Florida law enforcement officials who support Sen. Marco Rubio take aim at his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in the Republican incumbent’s latest campaign commercial. The ad by Rubio and the National Senatorial Campaign Committee, which was shared first with Fox News on Friday, is the latest effort...
Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
ATLANTA — (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been...
Child Tax Credit 2022: Will Biden Approve Family Security Act 2.0 Following Georgia's $3,000 Tax Deduction
Future parents in Georgia will be able to claim a tax deduction for their unborn children. Georgia is ramping down on anti-abortion rhetoric after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The announcement comes after Georgia banned abortion once a detectable human heartbeat is heard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Did shootings go up after Georgia loosened gun laws?
Critics of the legislation argue that these gun laws could increase violence. Here's what the numbers reveal.
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12