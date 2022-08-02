Read on www.wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
New mayor elected in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County has a new mayor after E.L. Morton lost re-election to Jack Lynch. According to the unofficial results, Lynch earned 43.97% of the vote while Morton earned 29.26%. The third candidate, Robert L. Higginbotham, took the final 26.77%. Lynch is a former Campbell County Schools teacher, He also taught […]
Election ’22: Precinct-by-precinct votes can tell the tale; how many new faces on County Commission?
HUNTSVILLE | Polls in Scott County will close at 8 pm Thursday evening. We should know relatively quickly what the next four years of Scott County Government will look like, but we may know some things a little more quickly than others. The days of waiting deep into the night...
Election 2022: Claiborne County
Biography: He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BA in Philosophy and a BS in Social work. Brooks started his career in the US Navy and worked in inside and outside sales with Ferguson Enterprises. He also has experience working in mental health and substance abuse. If elected, Brooks says he will fight against jail expansion, curb drug addiction, end cycles of incarceration, and promote tourism to bring in sales tax revenue. Brooks has a wife, two kids, and a grandchild.
And the race is over! Huge ballot nets a couple shockers
The Claiborne County General Election is now a thing of the past. The final unofficial votes were tallied for all 16 precincts and added to the early, absentee and paper ballot votes. The results will be made official once rubber stamped by the state. The official results are expected to be returned in about a week.
Election 2022: Union County
Biography: Bailey was born and raised in Union city. He studied at Lincoln Memorial University. He was a teacher and principal with the Union County School System before being the Union County Mayor. If elected, he says he aims to bring broadband to the whole county and start building a sports complex in Luttrell this year. He wants to focus on workforce development, community development and tourism. He says he will increase recreation and local services and to attract tourists to the county. Bailey is married with a son.
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
