Listen: Course History Matters at the Wyndham (Just Ask Webb Simpson)

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
International Presidents Cup Squad Might Break Just Right for An Under-the-Radar New Zealander
Ryan Fox has not taken full advantage of the opportunities to make the team outright, but he currently is 13th in points and could bring experience to a team being depleted by LIV Golf defectors.
Phil Michelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Other LIV Golfers Suing the PGA
LIV golfers really want to play on the PGA Tour.
Fast-Rising Ventus Shafts Get Straight to the Point
Unique construction and next-level data are at the core of why Fujikura's latest shafts are found in a growing number of tour and everyday players' drivers and fairway woods.
Report: Mickelson, 10 Other LIV Golfers Sue PGA Tour
The group is reportedly suing over their suspensions, and three golfers are seeking temporary restraining orders so they can play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
John Daly Unsuccessfully Lobbied Greg Norman to Let Him Join the LIV Tour
The two-time major champion told TV host Piers Morgan that he "begged" to be a part of the startup circuit, to no avail.
Jessica Korda Had a Bad Day at the Women's Open, But Revealed More About Herself by Blowing Off Media After the Round
Korda shot a disappointing 3-over 74 on Friday to topple off the leaderboard. She still owed the press an explanation for her play, writes Alex Miceli.
