'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations

LANSING, Mich.-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 5 to honor and remember Clare County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicole Shuff who tragically died on duty following injuries sustained as she was responding to a medical emergency while patrolling the Clare County Fairground as part of the Clare County Mounted Division. The flag-lowering will coincide with the date of her funeral.

CLARE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO