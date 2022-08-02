'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations

Read on nbc25news.com
EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
PICTURES: Storms move through Mid-Michigan
FLINT, Mich - Powerful storms moved through Mid-Michigan Wednesday. Trees have been reported down in some areas along with street flooding and power outages. We have been getting pictures and videos from our Mid-Michigan NOW viewers.
E-bike concerns heat up on Mackinac Island after police say battery exploded
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement on Mackinac Island is cracking down once again on e-bikes after police say a battery recently exploded. There's already a ban against the use of e-bikes on the island, without a special permit. Now several agencies are also banning e-bikes from being stored...
Order to pause abortion prosecutions in Michigan remains
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Michiganders continue to have access to abortion, for now, a Michigan judge decided Wednesday afternoon. A temporary restraining order that Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed on Monday to stop enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban will continue. Earlier story: Judge grants Whitmer's restraining order against enforcement of...
Gov. Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of extreme 1931 abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Officials say the motion is the latest in a string of recent legal...
Kevin Rinke not conceding gubernatorial race to projected winner Tudor Dixon
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke said Tuesday night he was not conceding the primary election, but acknowledged the sizable lead of frontrunner Tudor Dixon. As of late Tuesday night, the longtime businessman was in second place in the Aug. 2 primary with 21% of the votes,...
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor fallen Clare County Sheriff's Deputy Nichole Shuff
LANSING, Mich.-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 5 to honor and remember Clare County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicole Shuff who tragically died on duty following injuries sustained as she was responding to a medical emergency while patrolling the Clare County Fairground as part of the Clare County Mounted Division. The flag-lowering will coincide with the date of her funeral.
Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tudor Dixon won the Republican gubernatorial candidacy for governor and will take on Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon made history as the Michigan Republican party’s first-ever woman nominee for governor. Dixon is a business woman, mom and conservative media commentator. Election Results: Aug....
MSP to crack down on I-75 drivers with statewide traffic enforcement operation
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug.7 through Saturday, Aug.13. Michigan State Police says the enforcement operation titled “Stay Alive on I-75” starting Aug. 7 seeks to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial...
AP Projection: Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican Primary nomination for Governor
FLINT, Mich - The Associated Press projects Tudor Dixon as the winner of the Michigan Republican Primary nomination for Governor. Dixon beats out Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt. According to her website, Tudor Dixon is a businesswoman in the steel industry and a conservative media personality....
Beshear: At least 2 people still missing after Kentucky flooding; death toll stands at 37
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said at least two people who were reported missing following historic flooding are still unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police have still not been able to locate two people who have been reported to them as missing, both of which are in Breathitt County.
Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
Attorney says Oxford High School security officer "walked around" as shooting happened
DETROIT, Mich. - Ven Johnson is adding another defendant to the lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools. According to Johnson, the security officer at the school casually walked around the hallway while the shooting happened on November 30, 2021. WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT:. Attorney Ven Johnson said that Security Officer Kimberly Potts was...
