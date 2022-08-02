Star Wars: Cameron Monaghan Addresses Cal Kestis' Rumored Live-Action Debut

Read on epicstream.com
Related
IGN
Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production
DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
John Wick: Keanu Reeves shocks fans with ‘insane’ new sequel footage at San Diego Comic-Con
John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
'Star Wars' series 'Andor' drops full trailer: 'This is what a revolution looks like'
Watch the official trailer for the "Star Wars" series "Andor," starring Diego Luna, arriving on Disney+ on Sept. 21.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie
Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
digitalspy.com
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Michael Keaton has never finished a Marvel or DC movie – despite starring in both franchises
The Batman star has never watched a superhero movie all the way through
Why did Warner Bros. kill a $90 million Batgirl movie starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne? A big tax write-off probably isn’t the only reason
While Warner Bros. says the decision to call off the $90 million “Batgirl” is due to its recent merger with Discovery, a tax attorney says there’s likely more to the story.
Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Created a Major Problem as it Ensured it Will Never Compete With the MCU
Canceling 'Batgirl' creates a massive problem for Warner Bros. as it looks to have the DC Extended Universe compete with Marvel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
Michael Keaton’s Eagerly Anticipated Batman Return Goes Poof After ‘Batgirl’ Shelved
You could sum up the pop culture of the past decade with the phrase “everything old is new again.” Not only that, but everything new is actually old. The new and the old coexist on screens big and small, and this is something that we’re all kinda used to. Veteran actors keep returning to their old roles, old versions of characters keep popping up in new movies, dead franchises are resurrected as TV shows — none of it feels surprising. It’s fun, sure, if you like that sorta thing (I, for the record, like that sorta thing and I just can’t help it).
Popculture
'Scoob!' Sequel Canceled: Scooby-Doo's 'Holiday Haunt' Joins 'Batgirl' in Warner Bros.' Trash Pile
Batgirl is not the only Warner Bros. movie the studio scrapped on Tuesday. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 Scooby-Doo movie, was also canceled. It's unclear how far along Holiday Haunt was in production, but it was included in a December 2021 teaser of upcoming HBO Max projects.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Ninth Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Ninth right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Yevgeni Tsyganov Daisy Head Dmitry Lysenkov Yuri Kolokolnikov Jonathan Salway. Petersburg at the end of the 19th century was embraced by a massive enthusiasm for the occult sciences and esotericism. British medium Olivia Reed arrives in the capital of the Russian Empire on tour and gathers crowds of people at her public spiritualistic sessions. At this time, a series of ritual mysterious murders takes place in the city. Girls are abducted on the streets, their mutilated bodies are found in various parts of the city. The investigation is carried out by a young police officer Rostov and his assistant Ganin. With each new victim, things are becoming more confused. Suspicion leads Rostov to Olivia, and he decides to turn to her in the hope that her genuine or imaginary ability to summon the spirits of the dead can help to get on the trail of the killer.
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Announces New Trailer
The Rebellion begins when the new Andor trailer arrives on Good Morning America. The Star Wars prequel series, which returns to the era of the Empire five years before the events of Rogue One, follows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) transformation from revolution-averse refugee to Rebel spy. Months after a teaser trailer released during Star Wars Celebration revealed a sneak peek at the burgeoning rebellion — and the return of future Rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) — ABC's GMA announced Luna will appear live on the program to drop the first full-length Andor trailer Monday, August 1.
DC Films Chief Walter Hamada to Stay On for Time Being Post-‘Batgirl’
DC Films Chief Walter Hamada is staying at DC for the time being after Warner Bros. Discovery decided not to release “Batgirl.”. Additionally, according to two insiders with knowledge of the situation, Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy want Hamada to stay.
wegotthiscovered.com
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
Comments / 0