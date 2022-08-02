ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Wants 2023 Sequel To Take Inspiration From Fan-Favorite Video Game

By Daniel Roberts
epicstream.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Tailgate Free Online

Cast: Jeroen Spitzenberger Anniek Pheifer Willem de Wolf Roosmarijn van der Hoek Liz Vergeer. A cocksure, road-raging family man finds himself pursued and terrorized by the vengeful van driver he chooses to tailgate. Is Tailgate on Netflix?. Tailgate is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Lord of the Rings Director Peter Jackson Says Rings of Power Team Ghosted Him

Click here to read the full article. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is not involved in Amazon’s upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and now we know why: They straight-up ghosted him. Jackson recalled during The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that both he and Fran Walsh (who co-wrote and co-produced the LOTR trilogy) were asked if they wanted to be involved with the show. “I said, ‘That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,’’” he explained on the podcast. But after being told the first few scripts would be sent over, Jackson...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
epicstream.com

Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September

Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy