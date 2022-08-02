Star Wars: Andor Star Calls Upcoming Series a 'Scurrilous Take on the Trumpian World'

Read on epicstream.com
Related
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It
Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
IGN
Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production
DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space
Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Following William Shatner Comments, Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Son Shared How He Thinks His Dad Would Feel About Strange New Worlds
After William Shatner shared some controversial comments at San Diego Comic-Con, Rod Roddenberry weighed in on what his dad would think of Strange New Worlds.
AdWeek
HBO Max Removes 6 Warner Bros. Movies
HBO Max has quietly removed six Warner Bros. films over the past few weeks, that were exclusively streaming on the service, in what appears to be an effort to cut costs. The titles removed include: Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale; Moonshoot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; The 2020 remake of Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock; An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen; Charm City Kings by director Angel Manuel Soto; and Locked Down starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway. All of these films were labeled “Max Originals.”
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Batman & Robin Free Online
Cast: George Clooney Chris O'Donnell Arnold Schwarzenegger Uma Thurman Alicia Silverstone. Batman and Robin deal with relationship issues while preventing Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from attacking Gotham City. Is Batman & Robin on Netflix?. Batman & Robin never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of...
Why Was the 'Batgirl' Movie Canceled!? An Unprecedented Move by Warner Bros. Discovery
After several years in development hell, fans were enthusiastic when a Batgirl film was finally announced with actress Leslie Grace (In the Heights) in the titular role. The stacked cast of the film also included Hollywood legends Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser for what promised to be a fun superhero origin story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Star Wars Andor TV series premiers September 21st 2022
Disney has released a new trailer this week for its upcoming Star Wars Andor TV series a prequel to the excellent Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One released back in 2016. The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere on Disney+ next month and will be available to watch from September 21, 2022, when the first three episodes will be released. The remaining episodes will be released weekly until November 23, 2022 and Disney has already confirmed a second season consisting of another 12 episodes is already in development bringing the story arc to a conclusion and lead into the storyline presented by Rogue One.
Popculture
'Scoob!' Sequel Canceled: Scooby-Doo's 'Holiday Haunt' Joins 'Batgirl' in Warner Bros.' Trash Pile
Batgirl is not the only Warner Bros. movie the studio scrapped on Tuesday. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 Scooby-Doo movie, was also canceled. It's unclear how far along Holiday Haunt was in production, but it was included in a December 2021 teaser of upcoming HBO Max projects.
'Star Wars' series 'Andor' drops full trailer: 'This is what a revolution looks like'
Watch the official trailer for the "Star Wars" series "Andor," starring Diego Luna, arriving on Disney+ on Sept. 21.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
'Batgirl' Movie Canceled By Studio During Post-Production
The DC Comics-inspired film Batgirl will not be hitting the big screen, new reports reveal. The feature film—which was already in post-production—has been officially killed by Warner Bros. and will not premiere in theaters or on HBO Max, Variety reports. According to the publication, the film was originally...
'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega: Films Made Him 'Exhausted, Frantic And Paranoid'
“You’re tired by your own dream, what you love,” the actor said about a period of back-to-back films.
Lord of the Rings Director Peter Jackson Says Rings of Power Team Ghosted Him
Click here to read the full article. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is not involved in Amazon’s upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and now we know why: They straight-up ghosted him. Jackson recalled during The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that both he and Fran Walsh (who co-wrote and co-produced the LOTR trilogy) were asked if they wanted to be involved with the show. “I said, ‘That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,’’” he explained on the podcast. But after being told the first few scripts would be sent over, Jackson...
Andor: Star Wars fans left unimpressed by ‘AK-47’ in trailer – ‘So lazy’
Fans picked out a seemingly unusual detail in the trailer for the new Star Wars series, Andor, which came out Monday (1 August).Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the critically-lauded 2016 film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.While fans were overall impressed – and relieved – by the trailer, they were not happy when they saw one character who appeared to be holding an AK-47 rifle.“5 seconds into the trailer and you’ve already pissed me off,” one fan fumed on Twitter. “The guy has got a f***ing AK-47! IN A STAR WARS SHOW!...
Comments / 0