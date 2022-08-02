ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

Meet Ocean County, NJ Pianist Who Is About To Make It BIG!

By Nicole Murray
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ahherald.com

Horse Sculptures Grace the Streets of Freehold

FREEHOLD – The Half Mile of Horses Art Walk which opened this week along Main St is as artistically unique as it is a tribute to the history of horseracing and breeding industries in this section of Monmouth County. The unique parade of sculptured horses each designed and painted...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Lavallette, NJ
Entertainment
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Entertainment
City
Lavallette, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Lavallette, NJ
Government
City
Broadway, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Make It Big#Pianist#Philadelphia#Tiktok#Ocean Casino#Caesers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
New Jersey Monthly

The Best Food Events in New Jersey This August

August 1-31 August is National Rum Month, and the Shannon Rose is embracing the spirit at both of its Garden State locations. From August 1-31, guests can enjoy tiki cocktails, rum fishbowls and special tropical cuisine. Open daily at 11 am. 1200 NJ-17, Ramsey; 201-962-7602. 98 Kingsland Road, Clifton; 973-284-0200.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents

If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Is This the Number One Ride in Seaside Heights, NJ

From the sky-ride to the Ferris wheel, Seaside is a great place to head with the family, especially as we get ready for summer in Ocean County. I didn't even mention walking or biking on the boardwalk in the morning. Stop for breakfast on the boardwalk and feel the morning sun while riding or walking. I know at nighttime the boardwalk comes alive, but I'll take the morning all the time on the boards. And of course, a visit with us at the Ocean Club on Friday mornings as we broadcast live from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore

Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy