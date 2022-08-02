Getting back-to-school ready: Annual 'Tools for Schools' donation drive set for Aug. 10

Read on wlos.com
Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local business said thank you Wednesday to the men and women in charge of keeping us safe. Mosaic Café & Coffee House treated police, fire and EMS personnel to free lunches to show them how much they're appreciated. Those protecting and serving believe...
Sherman's Sports and Army Store celebrates 100 years in business in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A family-owned business in Hendersonville is surviving the odds. Sherman's Sports and Army Store, situated on the corner of North Main Street, is celebrating a major milestone -- 100 years in business. Sherman's opened in 1922 as a general store. Today, it mainly sells outdoor...
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
'Make every dollar count': Wee Trade kids, family consignment sale happening Aug. 5-7
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Wee Trade is back in western North Carolina this weekend, just ahead of back-to-school time for kids. Wee Trade, a massive consignment event at the WNC Ag Center's Davis Event Center in Fletcher, is all about families supporting families in the local community. The three-day,...
National Night Out: Events connect mountain communities, law enforcement agencies
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several mountain communities participated in National Night Out events Tuesday night. First responders showed off their emergency equipment, and K-9 units displayed their skills. National Night Out is a community-building campaign promoting law enforcement and other first responders and how they work together to make...
Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office collects supplies for Kentucky flood victims, pays it forward
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations for the people devastated by the flooding in Kentucky. A trailer for those items has now been set up outside the sheriff’s office in Waynesville. Right now, some of the items most needed are shovels,...
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
Transylvania County school resource officers conduct active shooter training drills
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain school districts are getting ready for students -- and emergency responders are running drills for active threats. On Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, school resource officers took part in drills and response training at Rosman Middle School and Rosman High. In one drill inside, officers...
Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
'Anticipating a delay': School systems ask parents for patience amid bus driver shortage
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, local school systems are preparing parents for delays with school bus schedules. “Right now we’re roughly 20 bus positions short for our staffing needs,” said Jeremy Stowe, director of transportation for Buncombe County Schools.
450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The winding road hundreds of construction crews and dump truck drivers take to get to the Pratt and Whitney job site starts with a turn off Brevard Road. For nearly a year, the 1.2-million-square-foot plant has been going up -- and 450 crew members are...
Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
Bubble experiment helps Zaniac campers better visualize concept of surface tension
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One summer camp is bubbling over with science and fun!. The campers at Zaniac in Biltmore Park are learning how to combine different ingredients to get a reaction. Instructors say it's a science experiment that better explains how it works. They say for most children,...
Communities come together to help victims of Kentucky flooding; How you can help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Communities across Western North Carolina are coming together to help those impacted by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. On July 28, 2022, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky amid "massive" damage due to flooding. From there, the death toll has tragically...
Asheville Regional Airport opens new cell phone lot for those picking up travelers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has opened a new Cell Phone Lot. This lot is located across the street from the main entrance to the terminal, on Airport Park Rd. The lot will give those picking up passengers a complimentary place to park and wait. The Airport has also expanded the Shuttle Lot in the same area.
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
Plans for west Asheville townhome development halted by planning and zoning board
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville Planning and Zoning Board has put the brakes on plans for a development in West Asheville. It would be located on Woodland Drive, near Patton Avenue. The commission voted 6-1 on Wednesday, Aug. 3 against approval of the plans. The 72...
WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A World War II veteran from the mountains is receiving a big honor. George Sarros, a volunteer at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard, was a part of the D-Day invasion. The French government is honoring him with the Legion of Merit.
Storms bring hail, ominous clouds to Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lightning lit the skies over much of Western North Carolina as stormy weather rolled through Wednesday night. Downed trees and hail were reported in Fletcher, and there were reports of several trees down in Marion. Want to submit your photos or see more from others...
