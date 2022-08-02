Read on www.oakpark.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
oakpark.com
History hits the market in River Forest
In River Forest, a pair of homes with architectural and historical significance recently hit the market, and the distinctive styles of the homes offer a glimpse into the village’s past. The first of the two residences, Solomon Thatcher Jr. House, was built in 1874 on two lots at 516-18...
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
oakpark.com
River Forest is a model of good governance
Last week the city of Chicago passed its second major revision to its code of ethics since Mayor Lightfoot took office. Among other things, the newest revision broadens campaign finance restriction on city contractors, strengthens conflict-of-interest provisions, requires specific disclosure of conflict of interest and strengthens fines for ethics violations. As the former chair of the Cook County Board of Ethics and the former chairman of the Better Government Association Board of Directors, I commend this effort and wish to shine a light on a similar effort that recently took place in the village of River Forest,
oakpark.com
Oak Park, River Forest to get share of $760M opioid money
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced plans July 29 for how the state will distribute its share of funds from a national settlement with opioid companies. And Oak Park and River Forest are poised to see a significant portion of that money. Illinois expects...
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Chicago Man Denied Bail Following Illegal Firearm and Cocaine Possession Charges
A traffic stop by Naperville police on August 1 led to the arrest of a Chicago man for illegal possession of a firearm and cocaine, along with other charges. On Thursday morning, the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced that bail had been denied for Jerry Hill, 39.
oakpark.com
Placid parks, serene spaces
The last week of July is sacred time, peak summer, pinnacle of my year. When the weather is as temperate and benign as it was last week, life doesn’t get any better — with just enough rain of late to keep the grass green going into August, which is rare.
South Side building demolished to make room for 'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks' new community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Rooftop Pastor" Corey Brooks took a big step toward making his dream of a community center a reality.Brooks and his organization Project H.O.O.D began demolishing a building at 66th and King Drive on Tuesday to make room for his planned, 89,000-square foot community center.Brooks said the facility will be a hub for entrepreneurs and artists in the Woodlawn community. He also hopes it will be for children to learn and play in peace."We're tearing it down because we need this space to have this center, to have transformed lives, so that we make our neighborhood everything we believe our neighborhood should be," he said.Brooks has raised more than $18.5 million dollars for the project. He needs another $16 million. He plans to continue to camp out on his rooftop to raise funds until he gets it.Brooks said the plans are to break ground the center on October 29th.
oakpark.com
OPRF renews agreement with Housing Forward to help families in need
Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 has renewed an agreement for the 2022-23 school year with one local nonprofit to continue an effort to support students experiencing homelessness. At a July 14 special meeting, the D200 Board of Education voted unanimously 6-0 to renew a data-sharing agreement...
Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday.
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
oakpark.com
New life at Field’s
As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records
Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said they have been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.
oakpark.com
For kids with sensory issues, a space to call their own
At first glance, a room tucked away in the south end of Melrose Park’s George A. Leoni Complex, 8000 N. 18th Ave., might look like a regular children’s indoor play space, with a slide, a trampoline, a “cabin” kids can climb onto and hide inside, and plenty of toys. But it doesn’t take long to realize there is more to it than that.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
Embattled suburb pulls plug on National Night Out activities
Flossmoor residents received an email from the village on Tuesday saying its National Night Out activities were canceled over what officials called safety issues.
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
