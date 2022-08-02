ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

CBS Chicago

Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
WAUKEGAN, IL
oakpark.com

History hits the market in River Forest

In River Forest, a pair of homes with architectural and historical significance recently hit the market, and the distinctive styles of the homes offer a glimpse into the village’s past. The first of the two residences, Solomon Thatcher Jr. House, was built in 1874 on two lots at 516-18...
RIVER FOREST, IL
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest is a model of good governance

Last week the city of Chicago passed its second major revision to its code of ethics since Mayor Lightfoot took office. Among other things, the newest revision broadens campaign finance restriction on city contractors, strengthens conflict-of-interest provisions, requires specific disclosure of conflict of interest and strengthens fines for ethics violations. As the former chair of the Cook County Board of Ethics and the former chairman of the Better Government Association Board of Directors, I commend this effort and wish to shine a light on a similar effort that recently took place in the village of River Forest,
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park, River Forest to get share of $760M opioid money

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced plans July 29 for how the state will distribute its share of funds from a national settlement with opioid companies. And Oak Park and River Forest are poised to see a significant portion of that money. Illinois expects...
OAK PARK, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Placid parks, serene spaces

The last week of July is sacred time, peak summer, pinnacle of my year. When the weather is as temperate and benign as it was last week, life doesn’t get any better — with just enough rain of late to keep the grass green going into August, which is rare.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side building demolished to make room for 'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks' new community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Rooftop Pastor" Corey Brooks took a big step toward making his dream of a community center a reality.Brooks and his organization Project H.O.O.D began demolishing a building at 66th and King Drive on Tuesday to make room for his planned, 89,000-square foot community center.Brooks said the facility will be a hub for entrepreneurs and artists in the Woodlawn community. He also hopes it will be for children to learn and play in peace."We're tearing it down because we need this space to have this center, to have transformed lives, so that we make our neighborhood everything we believe our neighborhood should be," he said.Brooks has raised more than $18.5 million dollars for the project. He needs another $16 million. He plans to continue to camp out on his rooftop to raise funds until he gets it.Brooks said the plans are to break ground the center on October 29th.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

OPRF renews agreement with Housing Forward to help families in need

Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 has renewed an agreement for the 2022-23 school year with one local nonprofit to continue an effort to support students experiencing homelessness. At a July 14 special meeting, the D200 Board of Education voted unanimously 6-0 to renew a data-sharing agreement...
OAK PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

New life at Field’s

As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

For kids with sensory issues, a space to call their own

At first glance, a room tucked away in the south end of Melrose Park’s George A. Leoni Complex, 8000 N. 18th Ave., might look like a regular children’s indoor play space, with a slide, a trampoline, a “cabin” kids can climb onto and hide inside, and plenty of toys. But it doesn’t take long to realize there is more to it than that.
OAK PARK, IL

