Nebraska State

Friday Forecast: More heat and more humidity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across Nebraska Friday bringing hotter temperatures and higher humidity. A cold front will move into northern Nebraska on Saturday bringing cooler temperatures to that area. Southern and southeast Nebraska will still be quite hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Sunday will be cooler with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday Forecast: Still hot, but less humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will not be nearly as muggy on Thursday, but high temperatures will be fairly similar compared to Wednesday. It will feel more comfortable to start the day with 60s statewide Thursday morning. It should also be a mainly dry day. Forecasted highs are in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with upper 90s in the west. A couple of locations may reach 100 in the panhandle.
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires

One person has serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning. “One pill can be the difference between life and death”; DEA warning parents of drug use. According to the DEA, just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is enough to kill someone.
Multiple crews responding to western Nebraska wildfires

More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. OPS making process on filling teaching roles. Updated: 7 hours ago. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring...
Lady A cancels Nebraska State Fair concert

Lady A has canceled its Request Line Tour, including a Sept. 3 concert at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The country group Thursday announced it has ended its tour because of singer/guitarist Charles Kelley’s struggle with substance abuse. “We’re proud to say Charles has embarked on a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
LAUREL, NE
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Holliday was serving a...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
New report: Social support is helping Nebraska inmates

Malcolm defeats DCB 11-3 to win the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Megan Whittaker sweeps the two major championships on the Nebraska Women's Golf circuit. Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska Cattlemen is offering disaster relief for beef producers following wildfires across...
NEBRASKA STATE
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
LAUREL, NE
Ricketts: There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the state fair

We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire

“One pill can be the difference between life and death”; DEA warning parents of drug use. According to the DEA, just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is enough to kill someone. Updated: 5 hours ago. The heat is impacting everyone...
NEBRASKA STATE

