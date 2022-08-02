Read on www.1011now.com
Friday Forecast: More heat and more humidity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across Nebraska Friday bringing hotter temperatures and higher humidity. A cold front will move into northern Nebraska on Saturday bringing cooler temperatures to that area. Southern and southeast Nebraska will still be quite hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Sunday will be cooler with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday Forecast: Still hot, but less humid
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will not be nearly as muggy on Thursday, but high temperatures will be fairly similar compared to Wednesday. It will feel more comfortable to start the day with 60s statewide Thursday morning. It should also be a mainly dry day. Forecasted highs are in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with upper 90s in the west. A couple of locations may reach 100 in the panhandle.
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires
One person has serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning. “One pill can be the difference between life and death”; DEA warning parents of drug use. According to the DEA, just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is enough to kill someone.
Multiple crews responding to western Nebraska wildfires
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. OPS making process on filling teaching roles. Updated: 7 hours ago. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring...
Lady A cancels Nebraska State Fair concert
Lady A has canceled its Request Line Tour, including a Sept. 3 concert at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The country group Thursday announced it has ended its tour because of singer/guitarist Charles Kelley’s struggle with substance abuse. “We’re proud to say Charles has embarked on a...
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Holliday was serving a...
Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire in western Nebraska
SCOTTSBLUFF -- Firefighters began scaling back operations Tuesday after battling a blaze for a third day in the Carter Canyon area south of Gering. Four lightning strikes ignited the blaze Saturday evening. The fire has now burned around 15,630 acres and firefighters have gained 50% containment as of Tuesday afternoon....
New report: Social support is helping Nebraska inmates
Malcolm defeats DCB 11-3 to win the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Megan Whittaker sweeps the two major championships on the Nebraska Women's Golf circuit. Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska Cattlemen is offering disaster relief for beef producers following wildfires across...
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
Ricketts: There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the state fair
We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle has led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.
U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The order, effective immediately, expires...
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire
“One pill can be the difference between life and death”; DEA warning parents of drug use. According to the DEA, just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is enough to kill someone. Updated: 5 hours ago. The heat is impacting everyone...
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
