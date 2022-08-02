ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

July Stats: Hottest since 2012, driest in two years

By Carmen Rose
KARK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Thursday Morning WebCast: 60% chance of rain today

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have already moved into Northeast Arkansas early this morning. Some rain could be in parts of Central Arkansas by 9:00 or 10:00. Little Rock’s highest chance of rain will come at Noon today. With the cloud cover and expected rain, Little Rock should avoid hitting 90°. The forecasted high temperature for Little Rock is 88° today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot today with afternoon isolated thunderstorms

Wednesday will start in the mid 70s. It’ll be in the upper 80s by 10 AM. Then, 90° by Noon. It will generally stay sunny through the lunch hour, then clouds will billow and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96° with a heat index up to 105°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Hottest day ever: Who remembers August 2011?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On August 3rd, 2011, Little Rock recorded its hottest temperatures ever. It reached a scorching 114°. Little Rock wasn’t the only area seeing record-breaking temperatures on August 3rd. Russellville and Fort Smith reached 115°. The hottest place in the state on August 3rd was recorded in Searcy county. Silver Hill reached 116°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy