July Stats: Hottest since 2012, driest in two years

Thursday Morning WebCast: 60% chance of rain today
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have already moved into Northeast Arkansas early this morning. Some rain could be in parts of Central Arkansas by 9:00 or 10:00. Little Rock’s highest chance of rain will come at Noon today. With the cloud cover and expected rain, Little Rock should avoid hitting 90°. The forecasted high temperature for Little Rock is 88° today.
Friday Morning WebCast: Into the 90s with scattered showers/thunderstorms
Upper 70s this morning, and then it’ll almost be 90° by Noon. Little Rock will top out at 92° this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. It will be hot and humid this weekend with only isolated showers and thunderstorms. Higher rain chances...
Friday’s MidDay WebCast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon
Temperatures are climbing into the mid-90s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 94°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing due to the heating of the day. It will be hot and humid with Saturday and Sunday with a small rain chance. But next week, rain...
Thursday’s MidDay WebCast: The rain will lessen this afternoon
The chance of rain will be lower this afternoon and tonight, but it’s not going to be totally out of the forecast. There might be some clearing this afternoon to let the temperature climb into the upper 80s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 88°. More...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot today with afternoon isolated thunderstorms
Wednesday will start in the mid 70s. It’ll be in the upper 80s by 10 AM. Then, 90° by Noon. It will generally stay sunny through the lunch hour, then clouds will billow and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96° with a heat index up to 105°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect.
Hottest day ever: Who remembers August 2011?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On August 3rd, 2011, Little Rock recorded its hottest temperatures ever. It reached a scorching 114°. Little Rock wasn’t the only area seeing record-breaking temperatures on August 3rd. Russellville and Fort Smith reached 115°. The hottest place in the state on August 3rd was recorded in Searcy county. Silver Hill reached 116°.
Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in maintenance, transportation, more
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical. Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care. Flexible schedule for part-time drivers. $250 vaccine incentive pay. Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264.
