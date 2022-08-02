According to the survey, the financial revenue of the artificial intelligence market will approximately reach $4 billion. It is a 47% increase in the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 to 2023. Digital technologies like artificial intelligence can support the end-users in their objectives just like they can facilitate the staff members in the educational sector. In this way, AI can support professors in adjusting their educational content according to the needs of the students and prepare final reports conveniently. The application of artificial intelligence has facilitated instructors in personalizing their content.

