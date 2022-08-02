Read on www.su.edu
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education
According to the survey, the financial revenue of the artificial intelligence market will approximately reach $4 billion. It is a 47% increase in the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 to 2023. Digital technologies like artificial intelligence can support the end-users in their objectives just like they can facilitate the staff members in the educational sector. In this way, AI can support professors in adjusting their educational content according to the needs of the students and prepare final reports conveniently. The application of artificial intelligence has facilitated instructors in personalizing their content.
Cybersecurity Shields Up - Protection Through Preparation
The warnings about cybersecurity issued this spring were pretty clear. We’re not in a “boy who cried wolf” situation. It’s more like the wolf is right outside the door sniffing around for a way inside. Companies have to get themselves ready for cyberattacks now.
coingeek.com
The new internet
Or, as Latif Ladid put it, we are approaching the age of IPv6 and, with it, the more colloquially termed age of web3. If you haven’t already caught his talk at the recent Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, what the advent of web3 promises is the final realization of the internet dream of a truly peer-to-peer network.
CNET
Amazon Web Services Launches New Cloud Computing Training Courses
If you or your team are looking to learn or enhance your cloud computing skills, Amazon Web Services launched some new hands-on training courses Tuesday as part of its new AWS Skill Builder Individual and Team subscription programs. Amazon announced a line of free cloud training skills programs in November....
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
foodlogistics.com
Network Manager Helps 3PLs Build Collaborative Distributed Fulfillment Networks
Extensiv developed Extensiv Network Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers build and manage networks of geographically distributed partner warehouses where a brand's inventory is distributed across and shipped from multiple warehouses. "Extensiv Network Manager leverages the company's deep experience working with 3PLs and its industry-leading 3PL warehouse operations platform...
nftevening.com
NETGEAR Partners With SuperRare To Build NFT Display Frames
NETGEAR has announced a unique partnership with SuperRare. The innovative company that pioneers advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers worldwide is now entering the web3 space. The new partnership will see NETGEAR join the SuperRare DAO. Together, they will design and develop a license and royalty model for the digital displays of NFTs.
Fast Company
To build a better tech workforce, we can’t address today’s problems with yesterday’s solutions
With the economy potentially on the brink of recession and job openings in the tech industry still at record highs, many technology executives across the country are flashing back to a similar set of economic dynamics two decades ago. In the years between the dot-com bust and the Great Recession...
Babbel Can Offer You a New Go-To Business Tool. And Right Now, It's 50 Percent Off.
Get a lifetime of Babbel Language Learning at half off.
PMI Certifications and Exams: Cost Breakdown
If you have started or are planning to start a career in project management, certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI) can solidify your project management skills and make you more marketable as a project management professional. The job outlook for project managers is excellent, with a projected growth of...
The Next Generation Of Interoperability: From Healthcare Data Silos To A Public Information Marketplace
Interoperability is the form of the interconnectedness of systems and products that facilitates the seamless exchange of information between stakeholders of that system. The broader portrayal of the interoperable network beyond its technical limits expands into social, political, and organizational elements that influence performance within various systems.
CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks
CommerceIQ has added Revenue Recovery Automation software to its Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, enabling brands to automate recovery of shortages and chargeback deductions from their eCommerce business on Amazon. Errors in shortages and chargebacks could be costing companies between 1% and 5% of their total cost of goods sold (COGS)...
New cloud services are set to give your business a major productivity boost
Two technologies - integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) and enterprise low-code application platforms (LCAP) - are predicted to climb Gartner’s “Plateau of Productivity” within the next two years. The “Plateau of Productivity”, the final stage of Gartner’s Hype Cycle, is where “the real-world benefits of the technologies are demonstrated...
Crypto Doesn't Have to Be Serious. Just Ask This Comedian Who Organized a Conference About Failure in the Industry.
Allison Bishop, general chair of this year's International Crypto Conference, is a computer scientist and comedian who knows humor can make a real impact.
Nio Gets Closer To Making Smartphones By Setting Up $100M Mobile Tech Firm
Nio Inc NIO has incorporated a new arm that could possibly aid the Chinese electric vehicle maker's efforts to manufacture smartphones, CnEVPost reported on Thursday. What Happened: The company has set up Nio Mobile Technologies Co Ltd with a registered capital of $100 million, as per the report, which cited data provider Qichacha.
ambcrypto.com
Kompute deploys decentralized cloud computing protocol specifically for Web3
Kompute, an Estonian-based blockchain company, has released a decentralized cloud computing model built on tokens designed specifically for Web3, providing greater anonymity and control. Designed using widely tested open-source technologies, Kompute’s decentralized network is deployed on top of Ethereum with the off-chain layer running on Kubernetes. This structure allows for high availability, easy scalability, and reliable, low-cost cloud computing services. More information is available at https://kompute.network/.
Composable Data Center Innovator, IntelliProp Names Tech Veteran John Spiers as CEO and President
LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- IntelliProp, a leading innovator of composable data center transformation technology, today announced the appointment of John Spiers as Chief Executive Officer and President. Spiers, a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience pioneering breakthrough data center innovations and leading fast-growth organizations, will drive new CXL advances for the data center. He succeeds co-founder and long-time CEO Hiren Patel, who will serve the company as Chief Technology Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005046/en/ Composable Data Center Innovator, IntelliProp Names Tech Veteran John Spiers as CEO and President (Photo: Business Wire)
Affordable Internet Plans USA
Even though the internet has become one of the most important utilities in the country, finding an internet plan within your budget is not an easy task at times. Countless internet service providers claim to offer amazing internet speeds at affordable rates but people are often faced with disappointment.
TechCrunch
German semiconductor giant Semikron says hackers encrypted its network
“Semikron is already in the process of dealing with the situation so that workflows and all related processes can continue without disruption for both employees and customers as soon as possible,” a Semikron spokesperson told TechCrunch. Semikron declined to disclose the nature of the cyberattack, but all signs point...
