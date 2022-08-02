Read on insidetheiggles.com
How Much Is Drew Brees Worth?
One of the most talented professional quarterbacks in the NFL when he retired, Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to their first and only Super Bowl championship in 2010. According to Celebrity Net...
Matt Ryan’s message on the greatness of Colts Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t been around running back Jonathan Taylor for long, but he has already realized how good the third-year player is. Ryan, the longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback, was traded to the Colts in March. Now with training camp underway, he is getting his first look at Taylor and this Colts running game.
Atlanta Falcons continue to handle the quarterback situation perfectly
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t been shy about letting the fanbase and league know that despite drafting Desmond Ridder this is Marcus Mariota’s team heading into the first game of the pre-season. While fans will be understandably anxious to get their first regular season look at Ridder naming Mariota the starter for the first half of the season is the right move for the Falcons.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady 'has nothing to do with us'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to the role of head coach after Bruce Arians stepped down earlier this spring. Bowles likely didn't imagine at that time he'd have to comment on the Miami Dolphins being forced to forfeit a pair of draft picks for violating tampering rules regarding quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Tom Brady turns 45: Here are 45 reasons to celebrate the GOAT as he prepares for his 23rd NFL season
Tom Brady turns 45 on Wednesday and somehow the quarterback is still playing at an elite level in the NFL. As he enters his 23rd season in the league, Brady is once again chasing a championship and breaking records. At this point, TB12 may own the record for most records...
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
5 rookies turning heads right away at NFL training camps
With a full week of training camp in the books, 5 NFL rookies are turning heads right away and earning more attention than the rest. The second week of training camp is well underway, and many teams across the league are enjoying a day off after the intensity that came with the reintroduction of pads this week. Every year, the rookie talent drafted into the league comes with a great deal of anticipation, and with a full week of practice in the rear view mirror, now is the perfect time to check in on which members of the 2022 class are turning heads out of the gate.
Bill Belichick Praises 1 Patriots Wide Receiver
Bill Belichick is pleased with what he's seen from veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor this offseason. When asked about Agholor's progress during a training camp press conference on Wednesday, the New England head coach gave some glowing praise for the 29-year-old wideout. “A big jump. A big jump,” Belichick said,...
Adams-Carr, Hill-Tua highlight best new QB-WR duos in NFL
Quarterbacks and receivers on the move dominated headlines in the NFL this offseason. Eight quarterbacks and receivers who made the Pro Bowl over the last three seasons switched teams over the last few months. And with several new dynamic passing duos having been created, Colin Cowherd decided to rank the top 10 new quarterback-receiver combos on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd."
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as 2nd most dominant center in the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the league. At 7-feet tall, he does so many elite things on the floor. He can put the ball on the floor and dribble past defenders. He can knock down jumpers, and he is skilled in the post.
LSU football: Brian Kelly issues challenge to the family’s star wide receiver
Brian Kelly challenges LSU football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to be the best in the game. Not to say there is trouble brewing within Brian Kelly’s LSU football family, but he is just getting started when it comes to firing up Kayshon Boutte ahead of their first season working together.
Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'
New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
Dolphins' failed pursuit of Tom Brady leaves QB Tua Tagovailoa in unenviable spot again | Opinion
Tua Tagovailoa felt the love from Dolphins fans in training camp, but the team has made bold plays in pursuit of other star quarterbacks.
