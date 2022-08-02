ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan’s message on the greatness of Colts Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t been around running back Jonathan Taylor for long, but he has already realized how good the third-year player is. Ryan, the longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback, was traded to the Colts in March. Now with training camp underway, he is getting his first look at Taylor and this Colts running game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons continue to handle the quarterback situation perfectly

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t been shy about letting the fanbase and league know that despite drafting Desmond Ridder this is Marcus Mariota’s team heading into the first game of the pre-season. While fans will be understandably anxious to get their first regular season look at Ridder naming Mariota the starter for the first half of the season is the right move for the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady 'has nothing to do with us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to the role of head coach after Bruce Arians stepped down earlier this spring. Bowles likely didn't imagine at that time he'd have to comment on the Miami Dolphins being forced to forfeit a pair of draft picks for violating tampering rules regarding quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
TAMPA, FL
#Nfl#American Football#Sports#The Philadelphia Eagles
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
FanSided

5 rookies turning heads right away at NFL training camps

With a full week of training camp in the books, 5 NFL rookies are turning heads right away and earning more attention than the rest. The second week of training camp is well underway, and many teams across the league are enjoying a day off after the intensity that came with the reintroduction of pads this week. Every year, the rookie talent drafted into the league comes with a great deal of anticipation, and with a full week of practice in the rear view mirror, now is the perfect time to check in on which members of the 2022 class are turning heads out of the gate.
NFL
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Praises 1 Patriots Wide Receiver

Bill Belichick is pleased with what he's seen from veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor this offseason. When asked about Agholor's progress during a training camp press conference on Wednesday, the New England head coach gave some glowing praise for the 29-year-old wideout. “A big jump. A big jump,” Belichick said,...
NFL
FOX Sports

Adams-Carr, Hill-Tua highlight best new QB-WR duos in NFL

Quarterbacks and receivers on the move dominated headlines in the NFL this offseason. Eight quarterbacks and receivers who made the Pro Bowl over the last three seasons switched teams over the last few months. And with several new dynamic passing duos having been created, Colin Cowherd decided to rank the top 10 new quarterback-receiver combos on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd."
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'

New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

