Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
New mayor elected in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County has a new mayor after E.L. Morton lost re-election to Jack Lynch. According to the unofficial results, Lynch earned 43.97% of the vote while Morton earned 29.26%. The third candidate, Robert L. Higginbotham, took the final 26.77%. Lynch is a former Campbell County Schools teacher, He also taught […]
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties. Two East Tennessee counties will be welcoming a new mayor and sheriff after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night.
Target purchases land in Sevierville
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Election 2022: Claiborne County
Biography: He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BA in Philosophy and a BS in Social work. Brooks started his career in the US Navy and worked in inside and outside sales with Ferguson Enterprises. He also has experience working in mental health and substance abuse. If elected, Brooks says he will fight against jail expansion, curb drug addiction, end cycles of incarceration, and promote tourism to bring in sales tax revenue. Brooks has a wife, two kids, and a grandchild.
And the race is over! Huge ballot nets a couple shockers
The Claiborne County General Election is now a thing of the past. The final unofficial votes were tallied for all 16 precincts and added to the early, absentee and paper ballot votes. The results will be made official once rubber stamped by the state. The official results are expected to be returned in about a week.
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
Knoxville man sentenced for providing gun to Anthony Thompson Jr.
A Knoxville man was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday for providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student fatally shot by police at a Knoxville high school last year while in possession of the weapon.
Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Andrew Johnson Building officially has a new owner, Knox County representatives told WVLT News Wednesday. BNA bought the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel. “The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will...
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
Election ’22: Precinct-by-precinct votes can tell the tale; how many new faces on County Commission?
HUNTSVILLE | Polls in Scott County will close at 8 pm Thursday evening. We should know relatively quickly what the next four years of Scott County Government will look like, but we may know some things a little more quickly than others. The days of waiting deep into the night...
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes prompting a welfare check from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, according to officials.
Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A section of Jones Cove Road was closed Friday after a truck overturned down an embankment, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The road also known as State Route 339 is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow Road as crews continue to make efforts to recover the truck, which reportedly crashed at 9:50 a.m.
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
Kentucky State Police arrest two in Harlan County murder
One person is dead and two people face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Harlan County, Kentucky.
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
Tennessee doctor weighs in on mokeypox being declared a public health emergency. Dr. William Schaffner said Tennesseans should be knowledgeable about monkeypox but not worried.
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a murder in Harlan County. Just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officials got a call of shots fired on Babs Arbor in Cumberland. Cumberland Police Department and KSP Troopers responded to the scene. According to officials, 36-year-old Brandon...
