Biography: He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BA in Philosophy and a BS in Social work. Brooks started his career in the US Navy and worked in inside and outside sales with Ferguson Enterprises. He also has experience working in mental health and substance abuse. If elected, Brooks says he will fight against jail expansion, curb drug addiction, end cycles of incarceration, and promote tourism to bring in sales tax revenue. Brooks has a wife, two kids, and a grandchild.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO