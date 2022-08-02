ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, TN

wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

New mayor elected in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County has a new mayor after E.L. Morton lost re-election to Jack Lynch. According to the unofficial results, Lynch earned 43.97% of the vote while Morton earned 29.26%. The third candidate, Robert L. Higginbotham, took the final 26.77%. Lynch is a former Campbell County Schools teacher, He also taught […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties. Two East Tennessee counties will be welcoming a new mayor and sheriff after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

The program helps feed pets of Knox County Seniors who are enrolled in Mobile Meals.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Union County, TN
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Claiborne County

Biography: He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BA in Philosophy and a BS in Social work. Brooks started his career in the US Navy and worked in inside and outside sales with Ferguson Enterprises. He also has experience working in mental health and substance abuse. If elected, Brooks says he will fight against jail expansion, curb drug addiction, end cycles of incarceration, and promote tourism to bring in sales tax revenue. Brooks has a wife, two kids, and a grandchild.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

And the race is over! Huge ballot nets a couple shockers

The Claiborne County General Election is now a thing of the past. The final unofficial votes were tallied for all 16 precincts and added to the early, absentee and paper ballot votes. The results will be made official once rubber stamped by the state. The official results are expected to be returned in about a week.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big changes in local political races

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Andrew Johnson Building officially has a new owner, Knox County representatives told WVLT News Wednesday. BNA bought the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel. “The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Fullservice Barbeque closing for business

4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes prompting a welfare check from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, according to officials.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A section of Jones Cove Road was closed Friday after a truck overturned down an embankment, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The road also known as State Route 339 is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow Road as crews continue to make efforts to recover the truck, which reportedly crashed at 9:50 a.m.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins

Tennessee doctor weighs in on mokeypox being declared a public health emergency. Dr. William Schaffner said Tennesseans should be knowledgeable about monkeypox but not worried.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KSP investigates Harlan County murder

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a murder in Harlan County. Just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officials got a call of shots fired on Babs Arbor in Cumberland. Cumberland Police Department and KSP Troopers responded to the scene. According to officials, 36-year-old Brandon...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

