Charleston, WV

Former West Virginia special education teacher sentenced to 10 years for abusing students

By Brandy Lawrence
woay.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
woay.com

Active COVID-19 cases increase to 3,414; 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 5, 2022; there are currently 3,414 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,184 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old male from Putnam County, an 89-year-old male from Upshur County, a 64-year-old female from Upshur County, an 85-year-old male from Putnam County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Jackson County, and a 74-year old female from Mingo County.
woay.com

West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years for sending death threats to US health officials

Greenbelt, MD (AP) – Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. of West Virginia has been sentenced to 3 years in prison by a federal court for using an anonymous Switzerland-based email account to threaten the lives of Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family. Additionally, Connally has been charged with sending threats to former National Institutes of Health director Dr. Frances Collins.
WDTV

West Virginia attorney general’s motion in favor of Hope Scholarship is denied

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey’s motion to keep the Hope Scholarship running until an appeal case is heard was denied. The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional, shutting the program down. The Hope Scholarship gives West Virginia students funding to go out of the public...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has admitted accepting more than $42,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for businesses that were not engaged in substantial activity. Alexis Ransom of Logan pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud in federal court in Charleston. Ransom obtained three paycheck protection loans that […]
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WOWK 13 News

When does school start in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia University to charge students for parking at the Coliseum

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY – West Virginia University Parking Management announced they would begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there would […]
woay.com

3,166 active COVID-19 cases statewide, six deaths reported

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The WV Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of August 3; there are 3,166 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Six deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,169 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old female...
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards over $19,000 to 21 fire departments across the state

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced its 10th annual Firefighting Support Grant Program recipients. The company will award $19,788 in assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management services within the company’s service area. The program covers many fire department expenses, including personal protective gear and communications equipment.
woay.com

West Virginia Medicaid programs will provide coverage for transgender care

Charleston, WV (AP)- District Judge Robert C. Chambers has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid program will provide coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender residents. The LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit accusing the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

12 kids in W.Va. hospitalized with COVID-19

CHARLESTON — A dozen children were hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. That’s twice as many as were listed on Friday in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily update on the status of the virus in the state. Four of them were in intensive care units, with one on a ventilator.
Lootpress

WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI

WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
WVNS

Most diverse counties in West Virginia

(STACKER)—The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others. Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties […]
