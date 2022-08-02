Former West Virginia special education teacher sentenced to 10 years for abusing students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 5, 2022; there are currently 3,414 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,184 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old male from Putnam County, an 89-year-old male from Upshur County, a 64-year-old female from Upshur County, an 85-year-old male from Putnam County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Jackson County, and a 74-year old female from Mingo County.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO