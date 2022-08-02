Tom Parkes has been with O’Connell Electric since he was a teenager working under his father, Walter Parkes, who purchased the Victor-based business in 1968. Tom Parkes moved up the ranks, reaching the position of president and chief operating officer in 2006. In May, he took the reins from former CEO Victor Salerno, who stepped down after 50 years with the company.

VICTOR, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO