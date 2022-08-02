Read on www.oregonbusiness.com
Related
The bloodlines run deep at O’Connell Electric
Tom Parkes has been with O’Connell Electric since he was a teenager working under his father, Walter Parkes, who purchased the Victor-based business in 1968. Tom Parkes moved up the ranks, reaching the position of president and chief operating officer in 2006. In May, he took the reins from former CEO Victor Salerno, who stepped down after 50 years with the company.
How The ENTITY Academy is Upskilling Women for the Future of Work
Jennifer Schwab, CEO of the ENTITY Academy, joins ChedHER to discuss how they are hoping to upskill over 1 million women by 2025 to have the skills they need in a 21st-century workforce, and how having a mentor can make a huge difference.
Steven Anderson joins Safety National’s Cyber Insurance Team
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Safety National announced today that Steven Anderson joined the company’s cyber insurance team as Director of Cyber Underwriting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005013/en/ Steven Anderson, Director of Cyber Underwriting at Safety National (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Fighting for worker rights takes psychological toll
Bottom-up workplace law enforcement—which occurs when an individual worker files a claim against their employer—fails to protect the workers who are the most vulnerable to workplace rights violations. According to new research from ILR Professor Shannon Gleeson and coauthor Jacob Lesniewski, even workers that have legal knowledge and incentives to bring forward claims do so at an emotional cost that makes individual action unsustainable on a broad scale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nonprofitquarterly.org
The Future of Workers in the Gig Economy and Beyond: A Conversation with Steve Dubb, Rithika Ramamurthy, and Sarita Gupta
Editors’ note: This article is from the Summer 2022 issue of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “Owning Our Economy, Owning Our Future.”. This conversation with Sarita Gupta, vice president of U.S. programs at the Ford Foundation—who until recently directed the Ford Foundation’s Future of Work(ers) program—and NPQ’s Steve Dubb and Rithika Ramamurthy, focuses on the struggle for workplace justice, and discusses where the points of leverage are for building worker power and ownership.
Essence
Foot Locker Makes $54 Million Investment To Help Bolster The Black Community
The footwear giant is committing funding to support the development of educational and economic opportunities for Black students, businesses and community groups. Thanks to Black consumers, the sneaker industry is valued at more than $70 billion. Now, one of the niche’s biggest retailers is giving back. It was recently...
Kaplan Educational Foundation Announces 2022 College Acceptances
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF) celebrates the latest college acceptances from their 15th cohort of scholars in the Kaplan Leadership Program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005114/en/. A photo composite of the KEF KLP Cohort 15 scholars. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essence
Achieving Success Through Community Empowerment
Black leaders from across multiple industries share the work they're doing to impact change in how corporations and organizations support Black communities. The Wealth & Power experience during the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture saw a panel of esteemed leaders take the stage for an enlightening discussion about achieving success through community empowerment presented by Geico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
J.P. Morgan Asset Management Commits $1 Million to Support Single Mothers as Part of Empowering Change Program
J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced a $1 million commitment to support underserved students through commitments made by the Empower and Community Development Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund established by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (and administered by the Chicago Community Trust), to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Youth Guidance, as well as to support single mothers through Kingsborough Community Collegein Brooklyn, N.Y and Lee College in Houston, Texas.
