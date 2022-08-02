ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Gov. responds to Justice Department's lawsuit against abortion ban

 3 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Washington hospitals face acute financial crisis, experts agree

(The Center Square) – Hospitals in Washington are facing a perfect storm of financial challenges that threaten their ability to provide service, according to health care experts. Labor shortages, rising salaries, low reimbursement, and an insufficient number of post-acute care facilities exert enormous pressure on hospitals already struggling in the wake of providing pandemic care.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Some close calls in Washington state primaries for Congress

(The Center Square) – The Washington Secretary of State’s Office began posting preliminary results from the state’s primary on Tuesday night. At the federal level, there are no projected upsets, though there are a few close calls. Initial results showed Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, with a 20...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Williams Lake Fire now estimated at 1,600 acres, still not contained

CHENEY, Wash. - In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Williams Lake Fire is actually 30% contained. Last Updated: August 5 at 8:30 a.m. New estimates from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday morning said the Williams Lake Fire burning near Cheney is 1,600 acres and still has not been contained.
CHENEY, WA

