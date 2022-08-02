Idaho Gov. responds to Justice Department's lawsuit against abortion ban

Read on www.khq.com
State issues Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses for Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youth in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with the investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns.
Washington hospitals face acute financial crisis, experts agree
(The Center Square) – Hospitals in Washington are facing a perfect storm of financial challenges that threaten their ability to provide service, according to health care experts. Labor shortages, rising salaries, low reimbursement, and an insufficient number of post-acute care facilities exert enormous pressure on hospitals already struggling in the wake of providing pandemic care.
OVERVIEW: With multiple wildfires burning in Washington, here's the latest on them all
With multiple wildfires burning in Washington, here's an overview of what's happening with them all. Right now, we're tracking the Lind Fire, the Williams Lake Fire and the Cow Canyon Fire.
Some close calls in Washington state primaries for Congress
(The Center Square) – The Washington Secretary of State’s Office began posting preliminary results from the state’s primary on Tuesday night. At the federal level, there are no projected upsets, though there are a few close calls. Initial results showed Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, with a 20...
Williams Lake Fire now estimated at 1,600 acres, still not contained
CHENEY, Wash. - In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Williams Lake Fire is actually 30% contained. Last Updated: August 5 at 8:30 a.m. New estimates from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday morning said the Williams Lake Fire burning near Cheney is 1,600 acres and still has not been contained.
Crews working to contain 3,200 acre wildfire fire south of Cheney near Williams Lake
CHENEY, Wash. - More than 200 people and multiple agencies are working to contain a wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire is now 3,200 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been...
