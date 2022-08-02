Idaho Gov. responds to Justice Department's lawsuit against abortion ban

CHENEY, Wash. - In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Williams Lake Fire is actually 30% contained. Last Updated: August 5 at 8:30 a.m. New estimates from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday morning said the Williams Lake Fire burning near Cheney is 1,600 acres and still has not been contained.

