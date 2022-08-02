ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Shows happening at Valley Art Center, Gallery at Lakeland | Gallery Glances

By Cathee Thomas
News-Herald.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wosu.org

Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'

Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood Arts Festival set for Saturday on Detroit Avenue

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Artists, vendors and residents will once again be coming together on Detroit Avenue for the 45th annual free Lakewood Arts Festival, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) on the closed thoroughfare between Arthur and Belle avenues. “After taking 2020 off, people were...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
City
Willoughby, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Ashtabula, OH
City
Westerville, OH
State
Georgia State
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
State
Arkansas State
Willoughby, OH
Entertainment
News-Herald.com

Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 5

Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Chagrin Arts: 88 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls, presents. Call 440 Christkindl Market, Nov. 11...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccutcheon
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages

In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
BARBERTON, OH
streetfoodblog.com

The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway

Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Art Show#Art World#Art Festivals#Auburn Arts District#The Ianiro Farm
News-Herald.com

Nap Lajoie, golf champion of Mentor?! It’s true

In 1928, Mentor Headlands Country Club — known today as Black Brook Golf Course — was expanded to feature 18 holes. A tournament was held to determine the premier golfer among its membership. The winner was a local man in his first tournament for real stakes who didn’t...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Incubus drives into Blossom Music Center Aug. 9

If it weren’t for social media or music journalists, Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd said he would be totally unaware of milestone album anniversaries. Take, for instance, the alternative act’s sophomore effort, “S.C.I.E.N.C.E.,” which, come September, will have been released a quarter of a century ago. That’s...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
Alina Andras

3 great burger places in Cleveland

If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Morning Rotary Club starts in Lake County

Lake County has a new Rotary Club for people who want to help their community and enjoy morning fellowship with like-minded people. The Lake County Sunrise Satellite Rotary Club was chartered in April. It’s a satellite or extension of the Rotary Club of Mentor and members of the Lake County Sunrise Club are also members of the Mentor Rotary. Gayle Woodrow is the chair of the club, and Dale Smith acts as liaison between the Sunrise and Mentor Clubs.
LAKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy