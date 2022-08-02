Shows happening at Valley Art Center, Gallery at Lakeland | Gallery Glances

Read on www.news-herald.com
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
Lakewood Arts Festival set for Saturday on Detroit Avenue
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Artists, vendors and residents will once again be coming together on Detroit Avenue for the 45th annual free Lakewood Arts Festival, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) on the closed thoroughfare between Arthur and Belle avenues. “After taking 2020 off, people were...
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 5
Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Chagrin Arts: 88 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls, presents. Call 440 Christkindl Market, Nov. 11...
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
Medina resident takes helm at Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland (JGSC) has announced that Medina resident Deborah A. Katz, JD, PhD, will serve as its new president. Katz previously held the position of first vice president of programming. Katz grew up in Pepper Pike, the daughter of Gary I. and Nancy...
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Officials unveil design plans for re-imagined, reinvigorated Black River Landing
Lorain Port and Finance Authority officials plus a team of architects and urban planners unveiled the much-anticipated design plans for Black River Landing.
Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
Northeast Ohio couple has one epic proposal story
Earlier this week, one Northeast Ohio woman got the proposal of a lifetime from her boyfriend of seven years.
The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway
Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Painesville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lakeside High School - Ashtabula football team will have a game with Riverside High School - Painesville on August 05, 2022, 07:00:00. Lakeside High School - AshtabulaRiverside High School - Painesville.
Nap Lajoie, golf champion of Mentor?! It’s true
In 1928, Mentor Headlands Country Club — known today as Black Brook Golf Course — was expanded to feature 18 holes. A tournament was held to determine the premier golfer among its membership. The winner was a local man in his first tournament for real stakes who didn’t...
Incubus drives into Blossom Music Center Aug. 9
If it weren’t for social media or music journalists, Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd said he would be totally unaware of milestone album anniversaries. Take, for instance, the alternative act’s sophomore effort, “S.C.I.E.N.C.E.,” which, come September, will have been released a quarter of a century ago. That’s...
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
Morning Rotary Club starts in Lake County
Lake County has a new Rotary Club for people who want to help their community and enjoy morning fellowship with like-minded people. The Lake County Sunrise Satellite Rotary Club was chartered in April. It’s a satellite or extension of the Rotary Club of Mentor and members of the Lake County Sunrise Club are also members of the Mentor Rotary. Gayle Woodrow is the chair of the club, and Dale Smith acts as liaison between the Sunrise and Mentor Clubs.
12-year-old Northeast Ohio farmer turns hobby into big business venture
WELLINGTON, Ohio — We’ve all heard of “farm fresh” and “from farm to table", but one Northeast Ohio kid is taking it to a whole new level. He’s cashing in by selling his produce and poultry online and getting it delivered directly to consumers across the area.
