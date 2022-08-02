Read on www.wtsp.com
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Andrew Warren identifies suspects, says they are ‘serial’ rapists, murderers
Despite his suspension from office as the 13th District State Attorney, Andrew Warren spoke publicly in Tampa, identifying suspects in multiple 1983 cold case murders in Tampa Bay.
10NEWS
Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Naples girl
NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old out of Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of Horseshoe Drive South and Fairchild Street, according to a news release. Law enforcement says...
NBC 2
Fugitive Friday: August 5
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brandon Chaleunsouk – accused of threatening a man with a gun following a bar brawl. 2. Michael Hague –...
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
wild941.com
Fans React To Florida Man Being Charged In A Tampa Rappers Murder
The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the murder of A Tampa rapper. Ari Williams who went by the rap name Rollie Bands was killed July 22nd in the parking lot of IQ Apartments. It’s being reported that he was murdered moments after posting a message to his Instagram telling his “opps” to come get him. Darren Day has been arrested and charged in the shooting. He was found in Lee county and booked for first degree murder. Police are still investigating the murder because others are involved.
Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death
Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
Drunk Florida man arrested for starting fight with police officer
Police in Southwest Florida arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly tried to start a fight with a police officer while drunk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify body found at St. Pete marina
Authorities have identified the body that was found at a St. Petersburg marina last Wednesday.
2 serving life sentences accused in more slayings in suspected rape and murder spree in Florida
Two men have been charged in two Tampa Bay-area cold-case murders based on DNA evidence that exonerated a death-row inmate. Their indictments in the decades-old cases were announced Thursday. Robert Duboise was wrongfully convicted of the capital murder of Barbara Grams, a 19-year-old who was raped and found beaten to...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Tampa Bank Robbery Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a local credit union. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a black male suspect entered
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
Missing Child Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl in Fort Myers
A Florida Missing Child Alert that was issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen in Fort Myers was canceled Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Woman helped boyfriend kill her ex, young Dover mom: deputies
A woman is accused of helping her boyfriend kill a young Dover mother and trying to frame the murder on a man who he also killed.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
Doctor signs Englewood woman’s death certificate after 42-day delay
Forty-two days after Phyllis Williams Izzo's death, her death certificate is finally signed and her family is one step closer to moving forward with final arrangements.
Project: Cold Case deals out unsolved St. Pete homicides on a deck of cards
Project: Cold Case is featuring a different unsolved homicide in a deck of cards. Taylor McAllister has her own playing card. Her body was dumped in a St. Pete alley in 2016.
Video shows Florida deputies serving eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies made a big mistake when they served an eviction notice at the wrong house in Florida. Jennifer Michele posted a video to TikTok from her doorbell camera, which showed deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office saying they were serving an eviction notice.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
