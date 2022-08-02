ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10NEWS

Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Naples girl

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old out of Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of Horseshoe Drive South and Fairchild Street, according to a news release. Law enforcement says...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Fugitive Friday: August 5

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brandon Chaleunsouk – accused of threatening a man with a gun following a bar brawl. 2. Michael Hague –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
wild941.com

Fans React To Florida Man Being Charged In A Tampa Rappers Murder

The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the murder of A Tampa rapper. Ari Williams who went by the rap name Rollie Bands was killed July 22nd in the parking lot of IQ Apartments. It’s being reported that he was murdered moments after posting a message to his Instagram telling his “opps” to come get him. Darren Day has been arrested and charged in the shooting. He was found in Lee county and booked for first degree murder. Police are still investigating the murder because others are involved.
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death

Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
WDBO

Video shows Florida deputies serving eviction at wrong home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies made a big mistake when they served an eviction notice at the wrong house in Florida. Jennifer Michele posted a video to TikTok from her doorbell camera, which showed deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office saying they were serving an eviction notice.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

