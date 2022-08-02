The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the murder of A Tampa rapper. Ari Williams who went by the rap name Rollie Bands was killed July 22nd in the parking lot of IQ Apartments. It’s being reported that he was murdered moments after posting a message to his Instagram telling his “opps” to come get him. Darren Day has been arrested and charged in the shooting. He was found in Lee county and booked for first degree murder. Police are still investigating the murder because others are involved.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO