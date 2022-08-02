Michael Steinhardt resigns from NYU’s board of trustees

Read on nyunews.com
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
CUNY Chancellor Stands Up NYC Council Meeting – But Jewish City Councilwoman Makes Sure To Get A Sit-Down
Imagine being in charge of an educational meeting, re-scheduling a hearing with city council members and dozens of students and faculty so that you could attend – and then not showing up, with no explanation. This is what took place when CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez had the New...
This Prominent Westchester College Is Now a University
Is that you, Iona U? One of Westchester’s leading academic institutions has graduated from college to university status. Unveiling the news at its flagship New Rochelle campus, Iona College has officially transitioned to the big leagues, now newly dubbed as Iona University. The school has added several new academic programs, club sports, and other activities for students across its 32 graduate degrees as well as five-year bachelor’s/master’s programs, thus allowing it to officially be considered a university.
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams’ criticism of ‘insane’ bail reform laws: ‘Proud of what we’re doing’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the state’s bail reform laws “insane” and “dangerous” in a press conference. “There’s always more work to be done,” Bragg conceded on the “FAQ NYC” podcast recorded soon after...
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61. Viking Books announced that Bank died...
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval
Since first approving the 2022-23 school year calendar in May 2021, the Montclair Board of Education has made several revisions — changing the start and end dates for the school year, moving spring break and repeatedly adjusting when the district will celebrate certain holidays. Parents have voiced frustration over...
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
Cornell student rescues man from subway tracks seconds before train arrives
Bryce Demopoulos, a senior at Cornell University, pulled a stranger off of the subway tracks at a subway station in the Bronx just moments before a No. 6 train approached the station at about 6 a.m. on Thursday. “It was pretty surreal,” Demopoulos, a Roosevelt Island resident, said of the...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Lawsuit calls for all dining sheds to go; mayor supports more regulated sheds
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two and-a-half years after the depths of the pandemic led to New York City and New York State allowing dining sheds to be built on the street outside of restaurants, a group of community activists and residents is suing to have all 12,000 of them removed. In opposition to the legal […]
Where New Yorkers Eat in New York
New York City! So many places to eat, so many moments of paralysis deciding where to go. To help, we’ve enlisted a panel of New York food pros and asked them where they pick up bagels, grab brunch with the kids, and meet for date nights. Or just, you know, what neighborhood spot they crave on nights when they don’t feel like cooking. Not surprisingly, they had some very New York-style opinions on the matter.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
GoFundMe started for longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction
A GoFundMe page haas been started for a longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction, potentially facing a $2,800 rent increase. “Jeff [Trupiano] has been under relentless attack by his landlord for several years now. His case has been bouncing between the courts and the Hoboken Rent Board but is now coming to an unconscionable head Jeff‘s rent is currently being subjected to an uncapped ‘hardship increase,'” the GoFundMe page description says.
Quontic Bank’s Steven Schnall dies in motorcycle accident
Steven Schnall, who as head of Quontic Bank built a thriving mortgage business focused on New York’s immigrant communities, and also moonlighted as a boutique condo developer, died this week. He was 55, and died in a motorcycle accident while on the way back from a biking trip to Canada, sources said.
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
Meet the candidates for NYC's 12th Congressional District race
Voting booths at P.S. 138 in Crown Heights, which serves as a poll site. The debate for the congressional seat will take place live on WNYC/Spectrum NY1 Tuesday night. [ more › ]
