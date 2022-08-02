ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

Peoria man arrested on drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Sheriff: Man caught on video throwing, punching dog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of beating a dog. On Monday, the Peoria Sheriff's Office was alerted of a video of a man beating a dog. The video reportedly showed the man throwing the dog against a wall and punching...
DUNLAP, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Masked suspects stick up pizza delivery driver in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. –We’re learning about a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Peoria this week. Police say it happened Thursday shortly after 11:40 a.m. The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to an address off West Malone Street and Griswold in south Peoria when two armed suspects wearing black hoodies and face masks held him at gunpoint, robbed him and fled the scene.
PEORIA, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

Man injured in shooting on E. Republic

PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Police officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth told 25 News that the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man sentenced to 18 years for Peoria homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man last September pleaded guilty in a court appearance Wednesday, just months after a deadlocked jury was unable to decide the case. Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Isaac Payton.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
DUNLAP, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5-year-old sworn in as Peoria County junior deputy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has sworn in its newest deputy, five-year-old Sophia Richards. At an early age, Sophia began showing her appreciation for first responders. “We were driving around and any time she would see a police car she would say hey mommy...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police investigate ATM burglary

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police is looking for someone who broke into an ATM and stole cash. Police say it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of North Knoxville Avenue, near Junction City and Keller Station. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. The ATM...
PEORIA, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Peoria man charged in Fayette Co Court with Felony Cocaine charge

A Peoria man is facing multiple charges in Fayette County Court. 24 year old David D. M. Hicks of Peoria has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of a Control Substance that was alleged to be 15 to 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class 1 Felony. Hicks is also facing a Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Battery-Insulting and Provoking. Information on the charge says that Hicks is alleged to have charged at another individual and is also alleged to have bit him multiple times, allegedly injuring his back and back of the other individual’s neck.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Same place, different night: Overnight fire in Peoria believed to be arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The same vacant home on the 2100 block of W. Garden Street was up in flames Thursday night; a familiar scene to emergency crews who had been there just twelve days ago. According to Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, crews were called to this week’s...
1470 WMBD

Man pleads guilty in 2021 homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for the city’s 22nd homicide last year, but not on the original charges he faced. Peoria County Court records indicate Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of Second Degree Murder. In exchange, two First Degree...
PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking

PEORIA (WEEK) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle. Police were able...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Stolen car found in Illinois River

PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police still looking for suspects in Peoria carjacking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male was the victim of aggravated vehicular hijacking late Monday night. While his car was recovered, the suspects have yet to be located. Peoria police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at 11:17 p.m. Monday night, on the 300 block of W. McClure Avenue. There was one victim at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk

A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL

