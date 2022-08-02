February fire sparks collaboration for dining hall inside of Geneva Tower

Read on www.kcrg.com
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated: 5 hours ago. After two years of increases in...
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. UnityPoint confirms the construction closure is to replace the skywalk...
Bever Pool in Cedar Rapids closing for the season on Friday, August 5
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Bever Pool will close for the season on Friday, August 5 at 5:00 p.m. in Cedar Rapids. The annual dog swim, K9Splash!, will be held at Bever Pool on Saturday and Sunday. You can still register your dog for K9Splash! at https://www.k9cola.org/dog-friendly-activities/k9-splash/.
Iowa City splash pads closed for the week
Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves...
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Keystone city council to meet about county dangerous animal ordinance
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keystone’s City Council is expected to discuss Benton County’s “Dangerous Animal” ordinance at a meeting on Thursday. The ordinance bans residents from having pit bulls, or animals that look like pit bulls. Ten families in Keystone were told they had to get...
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. As harvest time approaches, Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse join us to give tips!. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Autopsies reveal additional details in death of family at Maquoketa Caves State Park
A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A bill which addresses climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will have its first...
Chomp to end delivery services in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chomp is terminating its food delivery services in Cedar Rapids on August 15. In a note to restaurants, the locally owned company said its delivery services have been “highly successful” in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty, but it has not seen the same success in Cedar Rapids.
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
Trailer Fire in Cedar Falls
Thursday at 5:57 PM, Cedar Falls Public Safety was dispatched to a residential fire at 700 W Ridgeway Ave Lot #225. Dispatch received multiple calls that the trailer was on fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to flames and smoke showing from the trailer. Fire crews forced entry into the residence and a search confirmed that no one was present inside. The fire crews then quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries during the incident and no one was home at the time of the fire. It is believed that the cause of the fire was malfunctioning electrical components.
First Alert Forecast: Friday, August 5th, 2022
Iowa Irish Fest kicks off Friday in Waterloo. Iowa City firefighter files lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. An Iowa City firefighter is suing the city for discrimination and harassment. Sadie McDowell has been on unpaid leave since last year. Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza. Updated:...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission meets without chair to discuss leadership
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter briefly recalled her reaction to hearing Ali’s remarks during Thursday night’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission. “What I heard, I literally said ‘If they heard this she wouldn’t be able to get a job in this city,” she told...
New Residents Of Dyersville Invited To Introductory Course
A course beginning this fall is intended to introduce new employees and residents of Dyersville to the community and its amenities. “Welcome U – Dyersville Campus” is a program developed by the Dyersville Economic Development Corporation and the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, The four-week program will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning September 7th. A release says each session includes a meal, beverages and an activity. The program is limited to 20 participants, and session locations will vary by week.
Coralville expert: education a ‘target’ for hacker group Vice Society
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville cybersecurity expert said within the last “three or four months” he has seen education become a “target” for the hacker group Vice Society. Vice Society is credited with the ransomware attack on Linn-Mar Community School District. Brandon Potter is...
Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
WATCH: ‘Celebration of Life’ for Schmidt family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People have gathered in Cedar Falls tonight to remember the lives of three people killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22nd. Tyler, Sarah, and their six-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were shot and killed by a gunman. Their son Arlo was able to escape.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
