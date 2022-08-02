New Hope Man Faces Felony Drug Charges, Accused of Storing Heroin in Apartment

Read on ccxmedia.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber Gibson
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
Charges: Brooklyn Park felon found with over 5,000 grams of fentanyl and cocaine
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man faces several felony charges for allegedly possessing over 5,000 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Charles Logon with four felony drug charges as well as being a convict in possession of a firearm in connection to the Wednesday incident. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 5900 block of 65th Avenue North. Logon was inside the residence, along with two women and two children. In a search of Logon's bedroom, officers found ammunition, a firearm, a duffel bag filled with bags of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and some other pills that are still being investigated. In total, authorities say there was about 2,709 grams of fentanyl and 2,422 grams of cocaine in Logon's possession. Logon has a prior felony conviction for a violent crime, and is now in custody. He faces up to 40 years on the drugs charge.
Hundreds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Found During Olmsted County Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop near Rochester Wednesday night led to drug charges for a Burnsville man after authorities discovered he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit painkillers. The criminal complaint filed against 23-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Thursday indicates he was stopped by a state trooper in connection...
740thefan.com
Mexican National Sentenced For Drug, Firearm Possession At MSP Airport
ST. PAUL – A man from Mexico will spend ten years in federal prison for getting caught with a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Court records show 21-year-old Kevin Aguilar-Moreno tried to board a Delta flight from M-S-P to Phoenix last October and...
Semi stops stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested
MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
Police: Stray Dog Fatally Shot That Attacked Officers
Brooklyn Park police shot and killed a stray dog that they say first attacked and injured an animal control officer, before attacking a police officer. An animal control officer responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to a complaint of two stray dogs that had jumped a fence and were causing problems for employees of a power company who were working near the 6700 block of 65th Avenue. The animal control officer was bit in the leg and needed emergency assistance, police said.
myklgr.com
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
ccxmedia.org
Man Accused in Brooklyn Center Murder Faces Additional Animal Cruelty Charge
An Anoka man, who was already accused with the murder of a Brooklyn Center woman, now faces an additional charge for allegedly shooting and killing the dog owned by another woman. CCX News reported on Wednesday that Michael Klinger, 36, was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Man Indicted for Carjacking, Weapons Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possessing a firearm as a felon. The announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 31-year-old Joshua Olson was armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun when he allegedly stole a 2011 Dodge Caravan on June 4. Luger says Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
ccxmedia.org
Man Charged with Murder of Brooklyn Center Woman
An Anoka man is accused of murdering a Brooklyn Center woman in her own home, according to charges filed Tuesday. Michael Klinger, 36, is charged with second-degree murder. The criminal complaint says he fired multiple gunshots killing a woman, who the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified as 34-year-old Katie Fredrickson.
10-4 Good Buddy! This Trucker Just Stopped These Suspected Car Thieves
It's not every day that you get to see a semi help out law enforcement. The good news is that the folks over at MNCrime found some video of a semi-driver wedging in a vehicle as it is being pursued by police in Minneapolis. The vehicle's occupants then fled the scene but were all eventually captured according to the posted video.
Police update Mall of America shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police in Bloomington say an altercation inside a store Thursday afternoon led to multiple rounds of gunfire inside Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges provided more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul teen charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old on downtown Minneapolis rail platform
A St. Paul teenager was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy at a downtown Minneapolis light-rail transit station Tuesday as the unarmed victim had both hands raised. Tashawn C. Powell, 17, was charged in Hennepin County District Court by juvenile petition, which noted that prosecutors...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
Officer fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn Park after it attacks him, animal control worker
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A dog was shot to death by police in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday after it attacked an animal control worker and an officer.It happened at about 4:24 p.m. on the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North. The city's animal control department was called after two stray dogs "jumped out of their fenced yard and were causing problems" for utility workers in the area. The responding animal control worker was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who then also attacked the first officer who arrived on the scene. Police say that officer "prevented injury by discharging his firearm," fatally wounding the animal. The other stray dog wasn't harmed.The animal control officer was treated at a local hospital but wasn't seriously hurt. The deceased dog will be tested for rabies Police are still investigating.
Passenger In Daunte Wright’s Car When He Was Killed By Police Files Lawsuit Against City And Officer
Watching someone die a natural, peaceful death can be traumatizing enough. Watching someone you’re sitting right next to be gunned down by a cop is the stuff of nightmares. 21-year-old Alayna Albrecht-Payton was injured both mentally and physically when then-officer Kim Potter “accidentally” grabbed her firearm instead of her taser and killed Daunte Wright. She has had to pay a price for the state’s violent incompetence and now the state will have a price to pay as well.
fox9.com
Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home
A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend. On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and...
Hudson Star-Observer
UPDATE: Apple River stabbing suspect portrayed as assailant, victim in report
The suspect in multiple stabbings on the Apple River faces homicide charges in the death of a teen and wounding of four others July 30 was portrayed in a criminal complaint as both assailant and victim. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake,Minnesota was arraigned in St. Croix County Circuit Court,...
fox9.com
Ex-Brooklyn Center police chief sues after termination following Wright killing
(FOX 9) - Former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon, who resigned following the killing of Daunte Wright, is suing the city, claiming his termination violated the state’s open meetings act, was racially motivated, and was a breach of contract, among other things. In the recently filed lawsuit, Gannon...
Comments / 3