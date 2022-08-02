Read on www.yardbarker.com
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say
N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins. During this first week, schools are only allowed one practice a day and not more than three hours. West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games. Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT.
Local kids learn football skills at Carolina Panthers training camp
More than 100 children from the YMCA and Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation learned the fundamentals of football at the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College on Wednesday.
Charlotte FC has a new date with Columbus after lightning storm foiled first meeting
Charlotte FC has rescheduled a pivotal match in conference play. Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that CFC’s match against Columbus Crew — originally slated for this past weekend before inclement weather postponed the match — would resume play on Oct. 5 at Bank of America Stadium. The...
Two-time NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Busch, family escape shooting at Mall of America
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were among those to escape Thursday's shooting at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. According to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN, Bloomington police said nobody appeared to be injured in the shooting, and they were still searching for a suspect as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
UNC basketball officially offers 2024 five-star point guard
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are going back to Archbishop Stepinac in hopes of landing another big-time guard for a future recruiting class. Just a few years after the Tar Heels landed guard R.J. Davis out of the program, they have their eyes set on Boogie Fland. The Tar Heels officially offered the five-star guard on Tuesday, as he becomes the latest prospect to earn an offer from the program. Fland is now up to 19 offers so far in his recruitment as things are heating up for the New York prospect. As UNC has shown interest in him recently,...
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Columbus Blue Jackets News
With the NHL Draft and the start of free agency in the rearview window, the Columbus Blue Jackets organization is nearly a finished product heading into the 2022-23 season. Columbus Blue Jackets News / The Cannon / 15 hours ago. The massive Russian comes in at the 24 spot Thanks...
The Bulls Make It Official With A Notable Veteran
The Chicago Bulls had a great regular season – to a point. They started out very strongly and were on their way to a wonderful postseason but then a slew of nasty injuries sidelined some of their biggest stars and the Eastern Conference was eventually able to swallow them up.
Priority Clemson WR target gives the latest on recruitment
This four-star Carolinas wideout has emerged as a priority wide receiver target for Clemson, ever since Tyler Grisham made him the second rising junior at his position to be offered in this cycle. (...)
NC State football countdown to kickoff: 29
The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 29 days away from Friday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 29. 29: Significant notes involving the number 29 in NC State football history. •...
NC State Newsstand: Tanner Ingle becomes an 'old head'
NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Thursday morning newsstand...
Five NHL goalies who will be better in 2022–23
The goalie carousel has been spinning this offseason, but it looks like the ride is about to finally end. Most NHL teams have their tandems set for the 2022–23 season, and I think several goaltenders who struggled last year are in a position to bounce back. Philipp Grubauer. Not...
