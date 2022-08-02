ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Flooding postpones arraignment for man indicted in Floyd Co. officer deaths

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The arraignment for a man accused of killing three police officers and a K-9 in Floyd County has been postponed due to flooding.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Brent Turner, Lance Storz was set to be arraigned yesterday, Aug. 1, but last week’s flooding impacted residents who work in the Floyd County Courthouse and the building is currently closed.

Floyd County mourns fallen officers

A new arraignment date for Storz has not yet been rescheduled.

Storz is accused in the tragic June 30 shooting in Allen, Kentucky that killed Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County K-9 Drago. The shooting also injured Constable Gary Wolfe, Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson and Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds. One other person was injured, but they were not identified.

On Monday July 11 , a grand jury indicted Storz on the following 20 counts:

  • Count 1: Capital Offense
  • Count 2: Capital Offense
  • Count 3: Capital Offense
  • Count 4: Class B Felony
  • Count 5: Class B Felony
  • Count 6: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 7: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 8: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 9: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 10: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 11: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 12: Class D Felony
  • Count 13: Class D Felony
  • Count 14: Class D Felony
  • Count 15: Class D Felony
  • Count 16: Class D Felony
  • Count 17: Class D Felony
  • Count 18: Class D Felony
  • Count 19: Class D Felony
  • Count 20: Class A Misdemeanor

Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.

wklw.com

Lawrence Co Officials Searching for Elderly Man

According to Officials in Lawrence Co, they have been searching for an elderly man since Thursday, July 28. According to reports, Lawrence Co Emergency Management, Lawrence Co Search and Rescue and several outside agencies along with a search dog team, have been looking for 82 year-old Don Gussler, who is from Adams, Ky. And suffers from dementia. Teams and volunteers have searched the area around Mr. Gussler’s residence and have expanded the area. Mr. Gussler was last seen to be wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Any information leading to Mr. Gussler’s location or whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency, 911 or Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office at 606-638-4368.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County. […]
FRANKFORT, KY
somerset106.com

Clay County Mother Sentenced In The Death Of Her Newborn

The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police say Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

