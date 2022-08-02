MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's oldest World War II veterans will be honored at Wednesday's Twins game.Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Hosea Roberson, 99, served in the Marines. He is gearing up for an honor fit for a south Minneapolis native -- raising the colors at a Minnesota Twins game.Roberson will use this celebration of his service to remember the men he served with, many who died without any recognition at all."At the time it was segregated, so we had separate units," Roberson said.He was a Montford Point Marine. Montford Point was established in 1945 to accommodate Blacks in...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO