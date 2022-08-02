ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Baseball in Benin Wood Bat Tournament is Underway

The 2022 edition of the Baseball in Benin Wood Bat Little League baseball tournament started Thursday in Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park. Tournament proceeds benefit the Baseball in Benin project, which is introducing the game of baseball to children in the West African nation. The tournament has three age divisions:...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park VFW Baseball Team Set for State Tournament

The Champlin Park VFW baseball team is set for this week’s state tournament in Austin. The Rebels qualified by placing third at the District 7 tournament. They went 13-5 in the regular season and won the Rochester tournament. Champlin Park opens play at the state tournament Thursday morning against...
CHAMPLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hosea Roberson, one of the oldest WWII veterans, to be honored at Twins game

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's oldest World War II veterans will be honored at Wednesday's Twins game.Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Hosea Roberson, 99, served in the Marines. He is gearing up for an honor fit for a south Minneapolis native -- raising the colors at a Minnesota Twins game.Roberson will use this celebration of his service to remember the men he served with, many who died without any recognition at all."At the time it was segregated, so we had separate units," Roberson said.He was a Montford Point Marine. Montford Point was established in 1945 to accommodate Blacks in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

2022 Edina Fall into the Arts Festival!

The Edina Fall into the Arts Festival graces the scenic and beautiful Centennial Lakes Park in Edina each September with an eclectic array of over 225 original artists displaying and selling their work. From pottery and paintings to jewelry, metal and wood working, everyone will find something unique to treasure. In 2022, for the first time, there will be live entertainment in the Maetzold Amphitheater and a special Kid’s Zone for families with special activities. This event is also dog friendly so feel free to bring along your four-legged friend.
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robbinsdale, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
longfellownokomismessenger.com

A priest named Dan

It is an exciting moment when a writer’s first novel is published. But when that first novel is also turned into a movie, the feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction can be intense. Longfellow resident Dan Hornsby has achieved that goal with his book, “Via Negativa,” published in 2020 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities

Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Benin#Little League Baseball#The Wood#Bat#West African#The Twin Cities
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Shasha Thor, 13, last seen in Lakeville on July 29

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Lakeville police need help to find a missing teenage girl.Shasha Thor, 13, was last seen late Friday night, and may be in or near Brooklyn Park.  Thor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She frequently wears a pink bonnet, but no longer wears the braids shown in her photo.She was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, black bike shorts and black Crocs with two charms.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 952-322-2323.
LAKEVILLE, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Is lake unsafe due to pollution from golf course?

The Hiawatha Golf Course Master Plan is heading to a public hearing, another meeting in a long line of contentious meetings since the course flooded in 2014 and the public learned how much pumping is being done at the site to keep it dry and playable. Community members drove to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Let's get rid of 'Edmund Boulevard' and stop honoring a white supremacist

Edmund Boulevard is a scenic, tree-lined street that parallels the West River Parkway, separated from it by a spacious green median. Many of us cross Edmund each day as we make our way toward the parkway or to the river itself. While we no doubt appreciate the abundant natural beauty, and the fine homes that line the street, how many of us have actually pondered the origin of the boulevard’s name?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime

Scott Nadeau worried something like this could happen. Two Fridays ago, when his 24-year-old son Jack said he planned to meet friends at the Gay 90s nightclub, Nadeau cautioned him to be vigilant. The retired suburban police chief had seen reports of violence in downtown Minneapolis, and he feared the city's dwindling police staffing levels are exacerbating lawlessness.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why aren't manholes flush with the street?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment.         But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy