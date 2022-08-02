Read on ccxmedia.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Baseball in Benin Wood Bat Tournament is Underway
The 2022 edition of the Baseball in Benin Wood Bat Little League baseball tournament started Thursday in Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park. Tournament proceeds benefit the Baseball in Benin project, which is introducing the game of baseball to children in the West African nation. The tournament has three age divisions:...
Champlin Park VFW Baseball Team Set for State Tournament
The Champlin Park VFW baseball team is set for this week’s state tournament in Austin. The Rebels qualified by placing third at the District 7 tournament. They went 13-5 in the regular season and won the Rochester tournament. Champlin Park opens play at the state tournament Thursday morning against...
Hosea Roberson, one of the oldest WWII veterans, to be honored at Twins game
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's oldest World War II veterans will be honored at Wednesday's Twins game.Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Hosea Roberson, 99, served in the Marines. He is gearing up for an honor fit for a south Minneapolis native -- raising the colors at a Minnesota Twins game.Roberson will use this celebration of his service to remember the men he served with, many who died without any recognition at all."At the time it was segregated, so we had separate units," Roberson said.He was a Montford Point Marine. Montford Point was established in 1945 to accommodate Blacks in...
2022 Edina Fall into the Arts Festival!
The Edina Fall into the Arts Festival graces the scenic and beautiful Centennial Lakes Park in Edina each September with an eclectic array of over 225 original artists displaying and selling their work. From pottery and paintings to jewelry, metal and wood working, everyone will find something unique to treasure. In 2022, for the first time, there will be live entertainment in the Maetzold Amphitheater and a special Kid’s Zone for families with special activities. This event is also dog friendly so feel free to bring along your four-legged friend.
A priest named Dan
It is an exciting moment when a writer’s first novel is published. But when that first novel is also turned into a movie, the feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction can be intense. Longfellow resident Dan Hornsby has achieved that goal with his book, “Via Negativa,” published in 2020 and...
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?
Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
Missing: Shasha Thor, 13, last seen in Lakeville on July 29
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Lakeville police need help to find a missing teenage girl.Shasha Thor, 13, was last seen late Friday night, and may be in or near Brooklyn Park. Thor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She frequently wears a pink bonnet, but no longer wears the braids shown in her photo.She was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, black bike shorts and black Crocs with two charms.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 952-322-2323.
Is lake unsafe due to pollution from golf course?
The Hiawatha Golf Course Master Plan is heading to a public hearing, another meeting in a long line of contentious meetings since the course flooded in 2014 and the public learned how much pumping is being done at the site to keep it dry and playable. Community members drove to...
Let's get rid of 'Edmund Boulevard' and stop honoring a white supremacist
Edmund Boulevard is a scenic, tree-lined street that parallels the West River Parkway, separated from it by a spacious green median. Many of us cross Edmund each day as we make our way toward the parkway or to the river itself. While we no doubt appreciate the abundant natural beauty, and the fine homes that line the street, how many of us have actually pondered the origin of the boulevard’s name?
Mayor Frey discusses recent uptick in crime in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey discussed the current uptick in crime on Thursday, saying it’s a “chicken and the egg” situation. His comments came after a shooting along the Nicollet Mall rail stop on Tuesday, which left one teen dead.
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime
Scott Nadeau worried something like this could happen. Two Fridays ago, when his 24-year-old son Jack said he planned to meet friends at the Gay 90s nightclub, Nadeau cautioned him to be vigilant. The retired suburban police chief had seen reports of violence in downtown Minneapolis, and he feared the city's dwindling police staffing levels are exacerbating lawlessness.
Why aren't manholes flush with the street?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment. But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the...
