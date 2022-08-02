Davis Kleppe honored as top boys golfer

VIRGINIA — A key part of the North Woods golf team for many years, recent Grizzlies graduate Davis Kleppe always had impressive golfers in front of him to learn from.

In his senior season, it was Kleppe’s turn to take the helm as North Woods’ top golfer and hopefully leave his mark on the course by the time his career came to an end.

At the Section 7A championships, the Grizzlies missed out on advancing to state as a team, but Kleppe showed up when he needed to individually to take fourth, earning himself a spot at the big meet.

Down at state shortly after his senior commencement, the North Woods grad along with his father and coach Will Kleppe hit the course one last time together. Firing an 85 on Day 1 and an 81 on Day 2, Kleppe finished in a respectable 29th place out of 87 golfers in his final high school meet.

For his efforts this season on the course, Kleppe has been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Golfer of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

Heading back to the start of the season, a cold, wet spring meant that area golfers didn’t have much luck when it came to getting on the course. Fortunately for Kleppe, a mid-April trip to more comfortable weather gave him some much needed time on the course.

“We took this trip to Arizona and I felt like that gave me a little bit of a head start,” Kleppe said earlier this week at the Virginia Golf Course.

Spring is what it is in Minnesota. The late start was unfortunate but it happens almost every year it feels like.

“Arizona helped give me a lot of confidence to start the season. I was playing pretty well on courses I had never seen before and it was good to just get some rounds in.”

Making it to state every year of his career since the eighth grade, Kleppe said his main motivation to do well in his final season was to simply keep the streak alive. Working his way through sections back in May, he saw he had what it took to make sure he made it.

“Going to state every year with the exception of the Covid year, it kind of sets that bar and you don’t want to not hit that goal once you’ve made it so many times. At sections, I was definitely a little timid since it was my last year and I was doing it on my own. That affected how I played a bit but once I saw the position I was in after the first day, I had a lot more confidence going into the second day to make it.”

At the state meet later in June, golfers contended with 100 degree temperatures on the first day, a massive shift in what Kleppe had grown used to throughout the season.

“Some of the first meets of the year we were playing in winter gear. It’s a big change that you have to watch out for. Your body is a lot looser because of the heat but you have to make sure you’re hydrated and ready for some really long days.”

Firing an 85 on the first day, Kleppe expected to play a little bit better on the second day once the temps had cooled and he was more accustomed to the course.

“That 85, it was something on the board at least. I knew I’d do better on the second day. When it came to my game, I had to just hit my driver as far as I could on the second day because it normally doesn’t let me down and it was the last chance I’d have to use it in a high school meet.”

Kleppe did just that and played a cleaner second round for an 81 to move into 29th place.

“It was my last round so I just had to go for it and I think it ended up helping me. I went for a few more shots I wouldn’t normally take and it paid off.”

Walking off the course for the last time, Kleppe reflected on how things went in his final trip to state.

“I was thinking about how crazy it was to just watch it go and be done. Every year you think you can come back next year and do better. This year, there’s no more next year so I had to leave it all out there and be happy with it when I was done.”

Being coached by his father in golf (as well as in basketball and some football in the earlier years), Kleppe said the unique father/son relationship is one he won’t want to forget.

“Not a lot of kids can say that their coach was their dad. Some people think it’s a lot nicer than it actually is because they don’t know the pressure he’s under, as well, watching his kids play on the team. Growing up, he was definitely a big factor in where I am today. He was always taking me out to the course to play. Even from a really young age where we’d play just a couple holes and do a few chips and putts.”

Fittingly, Davis Kleppe’s final meet was also Will Kleppe’s final meet, as the long time mentor retired from coaching following his son’s graduation.

“That relationship with him is special and really neat to think back on. He always used to tell me that he’d be done coaching when I walked through the door and he held true to that.”

Watching his own game improve over time, Kleppe said he didn’t think much about his golf skills when he was a young eighth grader just starting out on the team. Over time, however, that changed.

“I thought I was this helper guy for the longest time. I was playing under some great golfers like Sam Frazee and Tate Olson. But after a few years, I started moving up on the team roster. As an eighth grader I was golfing against some juniors and seniors and then suddenly you’re one of those juniors or seniors and you’re at the top. Looking back, it’s really cool to see the growth my game has gone through.”

That growth is one of the biggest reasons Kleppe stuck with the sport year after year.

It’s a one of a kind game. It’s something that you slowly get better at. Watching the little improvements day to day, it’s a great feeling and part of why I enjoy it so much.”

While the Grizzlies as a team weren’t as dominant this year as they had been in year’s past, Kleppe said it was still a great experience due to his own personal drive, as well as getting a chance to hit with some of his closest friends.

“I think this year I kind of proved it to myself that I could make it on my own. It was reassuring that I could still make it this year but it was strange not doing it with a team. A few of our guys on the team this year, it was their first year of golf.

“One of them was my best friend Ethan Byram who I convinced to come out cause we needed one more guy on the team. Getting to play with him and my buddies Eli Smith and Ty Fabish, it was a really cool experience. They came down to watch me at state as well so I had a nice group following me around.”

Kleppe will be attending Hibbing Community College in the fall and will enroll in one of their business programs. He said he’s not sure if he’s going to continue on in competitive sports, but ultimately, he’s glad he has the sport of golf to stick with regardless.

“I can take this game and play it wherever there’s a course. It’s something you do for the rest of your life. I’ve played on the Virginia course so many times and the game is different every time even though I’m familiar with it.”

On his own personal favorite course, Kleppe says it’s the Bully Pulpit in the Western Dakotas.

“That was by far the best course I ever played. You’re in the badlands and you’re playing these amazing holes where you go way up and then hit way down. We played it when the sun was projecting perfectly in the sky and that’s really what helped me fall in love with golf.”

For up and coming golfers, Kleppe emphasized the importance of practice and patience.

“Just stay committed to it. It’s such a complicated game when you’re starting out. I’ve learned that golf is a self taught game. It’s honestly easier to teach yourself something by going out and doing it than it is to watch a video. Go out to the range, practice, play a couple rounds and you’ll see yourself get better.”

Looking back on his career as a whole, the North Woods standout feels satisfied.

“I think I can say it was a success. I had a lot of fun with my friends and I got to end the season on a pretty solid note. If not for my friends and the teammates I’ve had in the past, I wouldn’t be the golfer I am today.”

—

In addition to Kleppe, the 2022 All-Iron Range Boys’ Golf Team includes: Ian Mikulich, Eli Devich, Brennan Peterson and Rollie Seppala of Rock Ridge; Michael Andrican, Ethan Sundvall, Nick Horvath and Andrew Slatten of Hibbing; and Kaden Nelson, Grand Rapids.