Grizzlies’ Tori Olson is top girls golfer

VIRGINIA — Having their regular season cut down to what was essentially two weeks, the North Woods girls’ golf team wanted to put itself back on top of Section 7A despite the conditions being as far from favorable as possible.

Led by spry sophomore Tori Olson, the Grizzlies played their best golf when the moment was right, dominating the rest of the section by at least 50 strokes in the two-day 7A championships.

At state, Olson had her best performance yet at the big dance, taking home 11th place out of 85 golfers, finishing just outside of medal contention. Her performance helped North Woods finish in fifth place as a team overall.

For her efforts throughout the season, Olson has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Golfer of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

With such a short amount of time spent on an actual golf course, Olson and the Grizzlies had to use every opportunity they could to get better. On top of that, there was no time for mental lapses. Despite the crazy schedule in the leadup to sections, Olson says she had nothing but confidence in her team.

“You always wish the season could’ve been longer,” Olson said earlier this week at the Virginia Golf Course. “We had to jam everything into two weeks and while it was hectic, we were very confident as a team that we could make something out of this year. We were skeptical in the beginning, but it paid off in the end.”

With no time to rest in their sprint of a season, Olson said the Grizzlies showed up when it mattered most.

“I feel like my golf game and the game of the rest of my team is better under pressure. That’s when we get results. At sections, we all showed up to play. You want to play your best golf at the right time and I think we were doing that. Sections went very well for us compared to the early part of the season.”

After missing out on the 7A team title the year before, Olson said returning to the top of the mountain was all about attitude.

“Our mindset was a big factor in how we performed. We all knew we were capable of shooting low numbers. It was the mentality of keeping it that way and making sure the mental game was on point. If we can’t keep it together in our heads, then our game isn’t going to pull through.”

Compared to her trip to state by herself as a freshman, Olson said returning to state as a team came with plenty of benefits, namely the extra time together in their practice round.

“I was way more nervous going down by myself. This year, as a team, we got to play the practice round together and figure out how to play this tough course. The greens were very fast and we hadn’t adjusted to it yet so we had to make sure our putting was on top because of that.”

The Grizzlies hovered around fourth and fifth place throughout both days but couldn’t make up enough ground to go up a spot. Individually, Olson found success on the second day of the tournament after playing in conditions she tends to enjoy.

“The first day the heat was terrible. It was over 100 degrees and it was just crazy. But the second day it rained and I was just so used to that. That’s what I play with normally so I was thriving in the rain. I ended up playing much better on my second day. I knew what I could do, what clubs I could use and how to play in the conditions.”

Finishing just outside of medaling (top eight), Olson says the next two years will hopefully see her hit that goal while making great gains in her game.

“Next year I want to place and be in medal contention. I was right there this year but the goal is just to get a little bit better each time I step on the course. Hopefully I can get back to state and play even better the next time.”

Like many golfers across the area, the shortened spring season gives plenty of reasons to fill out the summer with as many rounds as possible. When it comes to balancing her competitive nature along with enjoyment of the game, Olson says she needs a healthy balance in the offseason.

“It depends on who I’m golfing with. If I’m playing alone, I’ll always try and do my best to improve and really focus on my game. However, when I’m with my friends in the summer and we’re together, it can be a little more relaxed and just trying to have fun.”

Coached by her mother Kandi, Tori says the game of golf is a true family experience for the Olson clan.

“My grandpa got me started and he was an assistant coach with the team before he passed. My sister Coley comes back from college and she helps coach around sections and then there’s my mom of course.

“It can be difficult at times. The things you wouldn’t normally say to a coach you can say to your family and the opposite is true as well. The communication is different than a regular coach. But I think that’s all made us stronger because we’re around each other so much with sports. It’s challenging but also amazing. They can push me a little harder. I know my mom was a great golfer too in high school so I trust her and what she’s doing. I try to take her advice as much as I can.”

Olson says that family connection is the main motivating factor behind her love of the game, as well as the individual aspect of it all.

“I’m surrounded by it and I grew up with it. Personally, I found my own love for the game just last year by myself. It’s a sport you can play by yourself and do it your whole life. My grandpa played it until the day he died and loved every minute of it.

“It’s just a peaceful game most of the time. The views are gorgeous. It’s just a great way to pass the time and I even love all the walking you have to do.”

Another aspect of the game she enjoys is the people she gets to meet. Whether it’s meeting the rest of the golfers that advanced out of their section or just bonding with the team in the hotel pool, it all adds to the experience for her.

“The times where you can just be with the team and have fun, it’s moments like those that you just had to be a part of to know what it’s like. We met a lot of other golfers in our section that we didn’t even know there too. We played with them but we didn’t know anything about them until then. We met some great people at the state tournament and it was just a cool experience to be a part of.

Also on the volleyball team for the Grizzlies, it seems like the two sports have nothing in common. Olson, however, has picked up on some small details to compare the two sports.“Just the mechanics of everything you do. In golf, you’re swinging your club and rotating your hips through. In volleyball, your serve is all about shoulder rotation. It’s a lot of just being aware of where your body is in each step of things.”

When it comes to making even minor changes in a part of her game, Olson is aware of the large, lasting impacts that can have. For example, changing just one thing about her putting — a part of the game she excels at — can change how an entire hole plays out.

“Every green seems just a tiny bit different and when you’re walking up there, you have to have the mentality of sinking the next putt. You have to analyze it before you hit it. You can’t just wack the ball. You have to look at the slope and where the wind is going and I think that’s where I thrive. I take my time and analyze it and it just works.”

Her love for the game growing larger each day, Olson is excited about what lies ahead in her final two high school seasons.

“I want to get back there again and do it all over again. Thinking about next year and the year after that is exciting. I’m ready to see where I can go.”

—

In addition to Olson, the 2022 All-Iron Range Girls’ Golf Team includes: Morgan Burnett, Haley Bogdan, Madison Dantes and Abbigail Shuster of North Woods; Abby Koivisto of Ely/Northeast Range and Sam Doherty, Maggie Lamppa, Izzy Depew, Allie Lamppa, Gianna Lay and Bella Ruotsalainen of Mesabi East.