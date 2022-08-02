Cohasset to host Thrillseeker Mt.Bike Race

COHASSET — On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Tioga Recreation Area will host the second annual Thrillseeker Mountain Bike Race in Cohasset.

The first race begins at 9 a.m. and from there different classes for all ages and experience levels will begin their race, with the last race starting at 1 p.m. Racers will ride from fivr miles up to 24 miles, and some will compete in the marathon class for a four-hour race! The racers compete on professionally designed trails that are filled with hills and curves, in addition to narrow boardwalks and stone paths to challenge bikers even more.

The event is expected to bring up to 300 riders and their families to the area, plus spectators are welcome to this all-day event. This race is part of the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series which brings riders all over Minnesota and nearby states. Award ceremonies will follow each class of racing, and medals for first, second, and third will be awarded for six classes: Kids, Citizen, Sport, Competitive, Marathon, and Elite.

There will be onsite food vendors at Tioga Recreation Area all day for riders and spectators. If you haven’t experienced the thrill of a fast-paced mountain bike race, this is your chance! Come out to enjoy a day of food, fun, and biking!

If you feel like a challenge, sign up for the race yourself! Register online at www.mnmtbseries.com. There is a citizen category for new riders or an elite category for serious riders. Sign up soon because you cannot sign up onsite on the day of the race. For exciting videos and photos from last year’s event, visit www.tiogathrillseeker.com.

This event is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Itasca Mountain Bike Association (GRIMBA), Giants Ridge, and Ardent Bicycles. Please support your local mountain biking trails by joining GRIMBA and visiting our sponsors. For more information about the Tioga Recreation Area, visit the website at tiogarecreation.com or call the City of Cohasset Parks Department.