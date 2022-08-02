ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Just Bought Part of the NFL’s Denver Broncos

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEHqo_0h2FqMFq00 Aaron Cole

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton announced Tuesday that he’s buying a stake in the Denver Broncos. The Brit is part of a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton to purchase the NFL team for $4.65 billion. The statement was released by the ownership group, and was followed by several posts on social media by those involved, including Hamilton himself.

“Honoured to work with a world-class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports,” said Hamilton, even sharing a photo of his well-known bulldog, Roscoe, in Broncos attire.

The F1 driver, who owns a home in Aspen, Colorado, was previously rumored to be part of a group purchasing England’s Chelsea Football Club. However, the team was purchased by someone else, which may have influenced his decision to invest in the American team instead. Hamilton joins other noteworthy figures in the group leading the bid to purchase the Broncos, including former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice .

The Briton’s exact investment figure in the team was not disclosed. Hamilton has investments in several other non-athletic enterprises ranging from vertical farming to a few plant-based food startups. He’s also been involved in several small- and large-screen films as a producer.

The news comes after Hamilton, who has struggled to achieve his former race-winning pace in the 2022 F1 season, placed second in the Hungarian Grand Prix over the weekend. His 2021 rival, Max Verstappen, is currently leading the championship by a big margin . The Mercedes team, which Hamilton has been a part of for nearly a decade, has struggled to regain the dominant pace that led its organization to seven consecutive titles between 2014 and 2020.

The next F1 Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps after the sport returns from its summer break. The last time Hamilton won a race at the track was in 2020, before the major F1 regulation change in 2022.

Got a tip? Let the author know: peter@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Denver

Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"

ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area

A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
NFL
The Spun

23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move?

Bubba Wallace cut off a portion of the Indianapolis Road Course Sunday but didn't receive a penalty. It was a far different outcome from a year ago when he made a similar move and got penalized. The post Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Rob Walton
Person
Max Verstappen
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Chelsea Football Club#State
AthlonSports.com

NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal

It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
NFL
The Independent

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali hints at role for Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week. The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Walmart
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Kenny Chesney "devastated" after woman died at his Denver show

Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night."There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," Chesney, 54, said in a statement to The Denver Post. "Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Lars Tate dies at 56

Lars Tate, a running back who played for the Buccaneers and Bears, has died at the age of 56. Tate’s son Donavan Tate, a former University of Arizona quarterback and San Diego Padres first-round draft pick, announced that his father died on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy