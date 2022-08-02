ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Pimp My Ride Is Coming Back, and It’ll Be On YouTube

By James Gilboy
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSUMd_0h2FqGxU00 MTV UK

Pimp My Ride , the kitschy 2000s TV show about customizing cars, is coming back after a 15-year hiatus. This time, the show will be available on YouTube, and it’ll add classic car restoration to the series’ repertoire.

The show returns courtesy of MTV UK, which says the restoration angle won’t come at the cost of the show’s classic staples—audio systems, added screens, and some of the most eye-searing paint jobs you’ve ever seen. Rather than Xzibit or the former hosts of Pimp My Ride ‘s U.K. spinoff, though, this new series will be led by British hip hop artist Lady Leshurr.

So far, cars known to appear in the new series include a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle and a 1992 Mitsubishi GTO (or 3000GT ), said to be inspired by The Fast and the Furious . Other cars teased in the trailer include a variety of European subcompacts, and even an ice cream truck. One imagines they will be subject to extensive restorations, which will be undertaken using “certified recycled” parts—basically used with a warranty—from the show’s partner eBay Motors. The modification itself will be carried out by Wrench Studios, which is run by two brothers who are fans of the original series.

“We grew up watching Pimp My Ride ,” said Wrench Studios CEO Hamid Iqbal. “Doing jobs on our own cars on the driveway is what got us into custom work and modifying. More and more people are doing jobs on vehicles themselves now and, like many of them, we use eBay to source parts, so it was natural for us to get involved in the new series. It’s been 15 years since it was last on air and we’re going to make sure it lives up to expectations.”

The new season of Pimp My Ride will launch Aug. 19 on MTV UK’s YouTube channel . Xzibit may no longer be running the show, but the first time we see someone playing Gran Turismo 7 on the new 4K OLED TV in their car, we’ll all be thinking the same thing .

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel treats Fast and Furious movies like DnD

The best action movie franchises are a lot like tabletop RPGs, with intertwined character arcs, elaborate mythology, and directors, writers, and producers acting as Dungeon Masters. The Fast and Furious movies are very much made this way, according to Michelle Rodriguez, who took a chance to highlight how much of a DnD fan Vin Diesel is.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xzibit
Top Speed

Mercedes G-Wagon Hot Rod: You’ll Either Love it or Hate it

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon (now known as the G-Class) was originally conceived as a military vehicle by the Shah of Iran. It became a global icon among SUVs, due to its capability and durability. Nowadays, however, the G-Class is more of a social status symbol, being an SUV of choice by many high-profile individuals. Its bold looks and boxy silhouette are far from what you’d call subtle. In an attempt to exceed all limits, our sister site, HotCars, decided to see what a G-Wagon hotrod would look like, and the results are, well, interesting.
CARS
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Addresses JAY-Z Subliminally Dissing Him On ‘Imaginary Players’

Ma$e has finally addressed the long-running rumors that JAY-Z subliminally dissed him on his 1997 track “Imaginary Players.”. During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the former Bad Boy rapper said he believes Hov was talking about him when he rapped, “Those ain’t Rolex diamonds, what the fuck you done to that?” on the In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 cut.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour

In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
RALEIGH, NC
Top Speed

Superstar-owned Harley-Davidson Night Rod Wants You To Be Its Next Owner

The Harley-Davidson V-Rod/Night Rod was a special motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and it garnered a huge fan following when it was on sale. This not only included the general public, but also renowned movie stars like late Speed-actor Dennis Hopper who kept a matte-black Night Rod (or V-Rod) in his living room.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Oled Tv#Pimp My Ride#Vehicles#Mtv#British#Volkswagen Beetle#European#Ebay Motors#Wrench Studios
Cinemablend

Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others

Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
TRAVEL
Top Speed

The Honda Civic Type R Deserves to Be a RWD Sports Coupe

Honda just dropped the first official details on the new Civic Type R, and as expected it comes with a lot of good news. It features an amazing exterior look and, although we don’t have the official specifications just yet, it comes with the promise of being the "most powerful Civic Type R ever." The Type R’s main flaw is that it is only offered as a four-door sedan, and we would love to see how it would look like a coupe. Luckily Marouane Bembli, aka The Sketch Monkey, reimagined the new Type R into a sports coupe with a rear-wheel-drive configuration.
CARS
itechpost.com

A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6

Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’s’ Stunt Coordinator Rode an Animatronic the ‘Size of an Elephant’ for Final Episode

Click here to read the full article. JJ Dashnaw, the Emmy-nominated stunt coordinator on the Disney+ show “The Book of Boba Fett,” wasn’t a big fan of “Star Wars” before his work on the series. But, when you are inside the Boba Fett suit and riding a massive animatronic resembling a “rancor” creature, it’s hard not to dork out. “I can’t even say how real this thing looked,” Dashnaw told Variety. “But it was fun getting to sit on top of it and figure out the beats. And riding this thing, I come from a rodeo background so it was just...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"

The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
CELEBRITIES
DBLTAP

Leaker on Warzone Mobile: 'It's Almost Ready for Release'

It appears development for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is moving at a rapid pace. The 1.3.0 alpha test server for Project Aurora, aka Warzone Mobile. went live Thursday and according to those online who've tried it out, it appears the game is really starting to come along. As tweeted...
VIDEO GAMES
Carscoops

Lightning McQueen And Mater Return In “Cars On The Road,” Hits Disney+ September 8th

The streaming wars show no sign of slowing down, but Disney is the undisputed juggernaut thanks to assets such as Marvel and Star Wars. However, that’s just scratching the surface as the company has nearly a century’s worth of characters and films at their disposal. They’re now reaching into that vast vault to bring fans back to the world of Cars as a new series, Cars on the Road, will hit Disney+ on September 8th.
MOVIES
Top Speed

Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring

Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
CARS
IGN

Mortal Online 2 - This is Mortal Online 2 Trailer

Get a deep dive into what you can expect in Mortal Online 2, including a look at the game's world, creatures you'll encounter, character customization, skills, crafting elements, and much more, in this first-person fantasy MMORPG. Mortal Online 2 is available now.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gifts Mase A Pair Of All-Red Louis Vuitton Dons

One of the most famous sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." This sneaker has a pretty insane resale value, and it was the last shoe Kanye ever released with Nike. There is a lot of history and fanfare behind this release, and to this day, the shoe is a grail for a lot of sneakerheads. If you have a pair, your sneaker collection is automatically valid in the eyes of purists and even hypebeasts alike.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy