Middle TN officers escort fallen sergeant’s daughter to school

By Brittney Baird
 2 days ago

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee students are heading back to class and one kindergartner had a very special escort for her first day of school.

Meredith Baker was just a year old when her father, Sergeant Daniel Baker , was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

(Photo: WKRN)

When Meredith arrived for her first day, she recognized exactly who was waiting for her.

“Meredith said ‘Are those all of my Daddy’s friends?,’ explained Lisa Baker, Sgt. Daniel Baker’s widow.

Lisa Baker had to hold back tears on what was a bittersweet day.

“It warms your heart when she realizes that this is about her daddy. And that’s the point of it all, that he’s carried on and she has something to remember and hold on to,” said Baker.

Law enforcement officers traveled from near and far with one group driving all the way from Knoxville.

“Last year, we spent her birthday in Knoxville because we were doing jury selection for the trial. So those people I know by name, they came today to be here for Meredith,” said Lisa Baker.

After a hug from the school mascot, Meredith was off to class.

Officers then led a prayer in a touching show of support for the slain sergeant’s family.

Lisa Baker hopes one day she will be able to show them how much it means to them.

“I want to give back. They’ve done so much for us. We want to do anything we can to show them we support them and we’re here for them as much as they’re here for us,” said Baker.

Two people have been convicted in Sgt. Baker’s death. In May, Erika Castro-Miles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The man who shot Sgt. Baker, Steven Wiggins , is on death row.

Comments / 4

Shorty
2d ago

now this is respect from officers unlike Scott County Tennessee and they're three deputies who just got suspended for harassing mocking making fun of a disabled mental lady and it happened a month ago and it's just now coming out the sheriff made a public apology to the community but not the lady that this happened to the deputies should have been fired instantly the video was horrific God bless all of the good cops we do have out there

Reply
4
