Politics

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State

Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State

The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
HOBBIES
Politics
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
RESTAURANTS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran ‘Narcotics Supermarket’ Out of Senior Home

A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region. On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.
MONTICELLO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

