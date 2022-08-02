Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
Related
All 50 states attorneys general promise litigation against telecom companies facilitating robocalls
In context: Robocalls are a nuisance at best and a threat to personal information and financial security at worst. While telecoms have made efforts to reduce automated and scammy telemarketing calls, they are still a significant problem because of the lack of enforcement to entities outside United States jurisdiction. To...
LAW・
inputmag.com
All 50 attorneys general join forces to fight robocall theft
New York Attorney General Letitia James this week launched the Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce to figure out how the U.S. can stop the millions of spam calls being placed every day. Every state’s attorney general has signed onto the task force. James tweeted the news along with some baseline tips for identifying and avoiding robocalls.
AOL Corp
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vice
Landlords Broke AC Units and Called CPS to Force Out Tenants During the Pandemic
A Congressional investigation into four corporate landlords has revealed coercion, scare tactics, and deceit designed to force tenants from their homes during the height of the pandemic. An eviction moratorium was meant to protect vulnerable out-of-work people from ending up on the street during an unprecedented health disaster. But landlords...
thecentersquare.com
Bill to expand Social Security benefits nears House floor vote
(The Center Square) – A bill to expand social security benefits is expected to reach the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks. The Social Security Fairness Act, if signed into law, would eliminate two provisions of the original 1935 Social Security Act that reduces the benefits of more than 2 million retirees.
thesource.com
Yo Gotti, NY Attorney General Letitia James & More Announced for United Justice Coalition’s Inaugural Social Justice Summit
The United Justice Coalition (UJC) has revealed the first round of speakers for its inaugural social justice summit on July 23. They include Grammy Award-winning musician and proponent of criminal justice reform Yo Gotti, New York Attorney General Letitia James, MSNBC host Ari Melber, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, Legal Action Center President Paul Samuels, University of California, Santa Cruz professor Craig Haney, and well-known psychologist and founder of The AAKOMA Project Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble.
It’s time to expose the secret drug scam at the heart of American health care
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A federal court recently exposed the rot at the heart of America's healthcare system. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, partly revolved around...
RELATED PEOPLE
MedicalXpress
Nearly half of all states have now passed laws limiting authority to respond to public health emergencies
Newly updated data released today by the Temple University Center for Public Health Law Research on LawAtlas.org captures details of laws in 21 states that establish new limits on executive authority to act in response to public health emergencies. "Since January 2021, 21 states have passed new laws restricting public...
Ars Technica
50 state AGs vow action against carriers that bring foreign robocalls to US
Attorneys general from all 50 states have created an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force "to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States," they announced yesterday. In the task force's first action, it "issued 20 civil investigative demands...
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says
During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
Landlord companies used abusive eviction tactics, House subcommittee says
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said Thursday it has referred four large corporate landlord companies to enforcement agencies for allegedly using "abusive tactics to remove tenants from their homes" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In some instances, the select subcommittee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates.
Conservative Democrat Introduces Labor Bill That Would Exempt Millions from a Minimum Wage
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In late July, Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar along with Republican co-sponsors Elise Stefanik of New York and Michelle Steel of California introduced a bill that, if passed, would gut labor law and exempt millions of workers from a federal minimum wage, overtime, and basic labor rights.
Founder of LGBTQ nonprofit Casa Ruby accused by DC attorney general of improperly using 'tens of thousands of dollars' of organization's funds, including to flee US
DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed for a temporary restraining order on Monday to freeze the nonprofit's bank accounts to prevent founder Ruby Corado of withdrawing more funds.
bloomberglaw.com
Eli Lilly to Pay $61 Million in Medicaid Pricing Fraud Suit (1)
An Illinois jury said Eli Lilly and Co. must pay $61 million in a whistleblower’s fraud suit alleging that the company made false claims about pricing under Medicaid’s drug rebate program. The trebled False Claims Act damages amount would exceed $183 million, plus penalties, according to a Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What mental health activists are saying about the 988 suicide hotline
Community-based crisis hotlines may better serve marginalized people, activists say, by guaranteeing peer support and zero interaction with police.
Consumer Advocates Cheer Passage of Battery Safety Bill
Reese's Law heads to President's desk, will create safety standards for coin and button cell batteries. Consumer advocates including Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and Kids in Danger (KID) this week applauded Congress's passage of "Reese's Law," legislation that creates a set of safety standards designed to protect children from harms caused by coin and button cell batteries.
Comments / 0