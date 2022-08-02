ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

All 50 attorneys general join forces to fight robocall theft

New York Attorney General Letitia James this week launched the Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce to figure out how the U.S. can stop the millions of spam calls being placed every day. Every state’s attorney general has signed onto the task force. James tweeted the news along with some baseline tips for identifying and avoiding robocalls.
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
Landlords Broke AC Units and Called CPS to Force Out Tenants During the Pandemic

A Congressional investigation into four corporate landlords has revealed coercion, scare tactics, and deceit designed to force tenants from their homes during the height of the pandemic. An eviction moratorium was meant to protect vulnerable out-of-work people from ending up on the street during an unprecedented health disaster. But landlords...
Bill to expand Social Security benefits nears House floor vote

(The Center Square) – A bill to expand social security benefits is expected to reach the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks. The Social Security Fairness Act, if signed into law, would eliminate two provisions of the original 1935 Social Security Act that reduces the benefits of more than 2 million retirees.
Yo Gotti, NY Attorney General Letitia James & More Announced for United Justice Coalition’s Inaugural Social Justice Summit

The United Justice Coalition (UJC) has revealed the first round of speakers for its inaugural social justice summit on July 23. They include Grammy Award-winning musician and proponent of criminal justice reform Yo Gotti, New York Attorney General Letitia James, MSNBC host Ari Melber, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, Legal Action Center President Paul Samuels, University of California, Santa Cruz professor Craig Haney, and well-known psychologist and founder of The AAKOMA Project Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble.
50 state AGs vow action against carriers that bring foreign robocalls to US

Attorneys general from all 50 states have created an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force "to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States," they announced yesterday. In the task force's first action, it "issued 20 civil investigative demands...
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says

During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
Conservative Democrat Introduces Labor Bill That Would Exempt Millions from a Minimum Wage

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In late July, Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar along with Republican co-sponsors Elise Stefanik of New York and Michelle Steel of California introduced a bill that, if passed, would gut labor law and exempt millions of workers from a federal minimum wage, overtime, and basic labor rights.
Eli Lilly to Pay $61 Million in Medicaid Pricing Fraud Suit (1)

An Illinois jury said Eli Lilly and Co. must pay $61 million in a whistleblower’s fraud suit alleging that the company made false claims about pricing under Medicaid’s drug rebate program. The trebled False Claims Act damages amount would exceed $183 million, plus penalties, according to a Wednesday...
Consumer Advocates Cheer Passage of Battery Safety Bill

Reese's Law heads to President's desk, will create safety standards for coin and button cell batteries. Consumer advocates including Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and Kids in Danger (KID) this week applauded Congress's passage of "Reese's Law," legislation that creates a set of safety standards designed to protect children from harms caused by coin and button cell batteries.

