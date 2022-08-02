Denver Police looking for 4 drivers who hit pedestrian, left the scene

Read on www.9news.com
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
Aurora officer injured in crash
An officer suffered minor injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
Deadly hit-and-run suspect held on $50,000 bond
DENVER — A Denver judge ordered that a man facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash be held on a $50,000 cash-only bond after prosecutors argued that he had an incentive to flee. Taylor Lindsey faces felony charges for killing Jake Johnson in a crash that happened just after...
Enstrom Candies truck stolen in Denver
DENVER — Denver police are on the lookout for robbers who made a sweet getaway with an Enstrom Candies truck. The van was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The thieves then used the 2001 GMC Safari panel vehicle to break into cars at 36th and Blake in Denver's Lower Downtown area Wednesday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in Aurora crash
A woman died after a crash with a truck on Wednesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police seek witnesses of deadly I-25 crash
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a man was hit and killed by multiple drivers on Interstate 25, one of whom left the scene.
Man involved in deadly hit-and-run in police custody
The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash who fled after the incident is in police custody, the Denver Police Department said.
Second stolen car was at scene of Kevin Piaskowski's death on I-70
Denver police say two of the vehicles at the scene of a deadly Interstate 70 shooting Sunday night were stolen. Dash camera video caught most of the encounter and shows the suspect shooting a gun out of the window while driving a stolen truck. It then shows that truck crashing into the back of a semi, before slamming into another vehicle on the road."As I was looking more closely, I indeed saw what was our car at the tail end of that video."That's a quote from he owner of the white Hyundai Santa Fe, who did not want to be...
Man douses 2 people in gas, looks for lighter to 'set them aflame' in possible hate crime, police in Colorado say
AURORA, Colo. — Police in suburban Denver say they’re looking for a man who doused two customers with gasoline at a fueling station after confronting them because they were speaking Spanish and “don’t belong here,” according to a department statement. The man allegedly "looked for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 vehicles wanted in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run
Police are searching for four suspect vehicles in connection to a deadly crash on July 23 involving a pedestrian on Sheridan Boulevard.
Multiple drivers wanted by police in serial hit-and-run that left woman dead
Three drivers are wanted by police after a woman was reportedly run over several times and left for dead in the middle of the road on Sheridan Boulevard in Denver late last month
Police searching for 4 drivers in late-night pedestrian crashes
Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.
Car club president accused in fatal hit and run, 2 other passengers injured
DENVER — From a well-known street car club president to an inmate at the city’s jail, Taylor Lindsey faces felony charges for killing Jake Johnson. Johnson was driving north on Peña. As he turned left onto 40th Avenue, police records say that’s when Lindsey crashed into Johnson’s Volkswagen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cold case: Who murdered Dawn DeHerrera 19 years ago?
The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to find out who murdered Dawn DeHerrera after she was found dead on Jan. 2, 2003.
Man sentenced to life in Westminster killing
A man convicted in a deadly 2018 shooting at an apartment complex on Federal Boulevard has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
At least 3 people killed in hit-and-run crashes in 2 weeks
DENVER — At the intersection of 54th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, a new memorial marks yet another life lost. "He will be remembered forever and ever," said Greg Manzi, whose son Jonathan Fanter was killed early Sunday morning while riding his scooter. "He is a great man and always will be."
Do you have information on a deadly hit-and-run suspect?
Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened just after midnight Saturday.
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTI
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver will consider Monday settling more lawsuits against the police department and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Jeffco carjacking leads to police activity in Denver
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood
Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
9News
Neighbors call for change after hit-and-run crash hurts three at Denver park
DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who seriously injured three people in a wreck at a park in the Ruby Hill neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the driver of a black sedan veered across Gunnison Place – a side street along Sanderson Gulch park – and hit a parked Honda sedan "pinning three people who were standing behind the white Honda."
9NEWS
Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0