ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Primary Election results: Dixon wins GOP nomination, Stevens beats Levin, more top races

By FOX 2 Staff
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Southfield, MI
City
Inkster, MI
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
City
Westland, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Livonia, MI
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Shanelle Jackson
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Steven Elliott
Person
Rashida Tlaib
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Governor Of Michigan#Republican Primary#Gop#Republicans#Democratic#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy