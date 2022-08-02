ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
oakpark.com

Oak Park Village Board agenda items

Just days apart, a second homicide has occurred in Oak Park. Will the Oak Park Village Board add the recent significant increase in homicides, aggravated vehicular carjackings, and armed robberies of local businesses to their agenda? Why are topics most important to current board members those that will divide this community? There are four Roman Catholic parishes in Oak Park, yet at the forefront of the last board meeting is how they are 1,000% in favor of abortion rights. The board should immediately address:
oakpark.com

Oak Park, River Forest to get share of $760M opioid money

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced plans July 29 for how the state will distribute its share of funds from a national settlement with opioid companies. And Oak Park and River Forest are poised to see a significant portion of that money. Illinois expects...
oakpark.com

History hits the market in River Forest

In River Forest, a pair of homes with architectural and historical significance recently hit the market, and the distinctive styles of the homes offer a glimpse into the village’s past. The first of the two residences, Solomon Thatcher Jr. House, was built in 1874 on two lots at 516-18...
Chicago Defender

Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
oakpark.com

Going solar is easier than ever … and cheaper

Each month, we feature a column on environmental issues submitted by IGov, an intergovernmental body composed of two representatives each from the village, public library, park district, township, and school districts 97 and 200. ‘How can we go solar as quickly as possible?” That’s a question many Illinois residents are...
oakpark.com

OPRF renews agreement with Housing Forward to help families in need

Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 has renewed an agreement for the 2022-23 school year with one local nonprofit to continue an effort to support students experiencing homelessness. At a July 14 special meeting, the D200 Board of Education voted unanimously 6-0 to renew a data-sharing agreement...
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
oakpark.com

Oak Park’s interim public works director made permanent chief

Rob Sproule is now Oak Park’s official public works director. Sproule has been serving in the position in an interim capacity since the village’s previous public works director, John Wielebnicki, retired June 24. Sproule has spent eight years working for the Village of Oak Park’s public works department....
fox32chicago.com

2 families awarded $33.5M in Dolton police misconduct lawsuit

DOLTON - A Cook County jury has issued one of the largest police misconduct verdicts in Illinois history. Thirty-three-and-a-half million dollars was awarded to two families in connection to a fatal police chase in Dolton back in 2016. One man was killed, and another was severely injured when Dolton police...
skokie.org

Document Destruction and Electronics Recycling Events

The Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County is sponsoring four document destruction and electronics recycling events in coming weeks, two of which are near Skokie. Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. to noon - Lincolnwood Public Works. Saturday, August 20, 9 a.m. to noon - Winnetka Public Works. All of...
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
blockclubchicago.org

Northwest Side Alderman Promises More Affordable Housing At Belmont Triangle After Community Push: ‘I’m With You’

AVONDALE — As the city-led redevelopment of Avondale’s Belmont Triangle gains momentum, the local alderperson said he backs community demands to bring more affordable housing to the site to fight gentrification-fueled displacement. Social justice organization Palenque LSNA — formerly the Logan Square Neighborhood Association — hosted a rally...
