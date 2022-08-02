Arthur Wyma age 94, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Art was born in Grand Rapids on June 13, 1928, and graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 1946 and Calvin College in 1950. He was a charter member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church and an active and faithful member there for over 50 years. He taught in Christian schools for 40 years, beginning in a two-room school in San Diego and ending with 36 years at Holland Christian High School in Holland, where he is remembered for directing the student’s magazine sales campaign which kept Holland Christian equipped with all the latest educational equipment. He also did the early development of the De Graaf Nature Center.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO