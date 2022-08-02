Explore Asheville becomes official tourism partner of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament

Read on mountainx.com
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
Mountain Xpress
NC Black Architects and Builders exhibit at Pack Library, Aug. 1-Oct. 10
Press release from Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County:. The history and legacy of Black builders and craftspeople in North Carolina comes to life in a new traveling exhibit at Pack Memorial Library (67 Haywood St.). Produced by Preservation North Carolina (PNC), the traveling exhibit, We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina, is on display until Oct. 10. The exhibit is open to the public during normal library hours Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For questions about the current display, contact Erica LeClaire Director of Preservation – PSABC at erica@psabc.org or 828.254.2343.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Building brotherhood for Black Asheville
YMI Cultural Center continues its 129-year tradition of forging new cultural, educational, social and business opportunities for Asheville’s Black community with its latest Brother’s Brunch on Saturday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The monthly free gathering, which debuted in June, takes place the first Saturday of every month and is intended for men of color of all ages.
Mountain Xpress
Understanding Unsheltered Homelessness-Opportunity for Input
Homelessness has increased in Asheville since the Covid-19 pandemic, with recent numbers showing a 21% increase in unsheltered people in our community. The City of Asheville, Buncombe County and the Dogwood Health Trust partnered to bring in a consultant from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The project has two...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville’s public pools open on Saturday and Sunday beginning Aug. 6
As in previous years, Asheville’s two public swimming pools will operate on Saturday and Sunday only after the first weekend in August – but one of them will remain open later into the month than it has in the past. Asheville Parks & Recreation shared the news that Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Pl.) will remain open on August 13-14 and August 20-21; the pool was previously scheduled to close for the season on August 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Rd.) will operate through Labor Day, September 5.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Comedy Festival returns after two-year hiatus
There’s something special about being the only local stand-up comic selected to perform in your hometown comedy festival. That’s the situation Marlene Thompson finds herself in for the 14th Asheville Comedy Festival. Hundreds of comedians from around the world applied to participate in the annual event, but only 56 were selected. Yet, rather than running full-page ads and printing T-shirts proclaiming herself “Asheville’s Best Stand-up,” Thompson is taking a humbler approach to the honor.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe leaders talk rising poverty, county economy
Even as poverty rates in North Carolina and across the U.S. have steadily declined, the percentage of Buncombe County residents experiencing poverty has been increasing since 2018. That was a key takeaway from the county Board of Commissioners briefing Aug. 2 as staff members updated the board about the “vibrant...
Mountain Xpress
Local punk bands unite for upcoming showcase
Sam Fox, guitarist for Asheville pop-punk trio Busy Weather, has been playing in bands and going to punk shows for nearly 30 years. He recalls his first booked performance was scheduled at the now long-defunct venue the Squashpile, on Riverside Drive. But the space permanently shut down before the show, and his then-band, No Alternative, never made it to the stage.
Mountain Xpress
A closer look at Buncombe’s commercial property assessments
Recent discussions of Buncombe County’s property tax appraisal process have been missing something — roughly $10.3 billion worth of something. That figure represents the estimated taxable value of commercial real estate in Buncombe County. According to Buncombe tax analyst Eric Cregger, nearly a third of the county’s projected $239 million in property tax revenue for fiscal year 2022-23 will be generated through commercial property taxes.
Mountain Xpress
A-B Tech receives funds for year two of Second Chance Pell program
ASHEVILLE, NC – Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College was notified by the U.S. Department of Education of continued funding for the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites program. A-B Tech was awarded up to $175,896 to support students in these programs. A-B Tech is the first institution in North Carolina selected...
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners support Cherokee effort to restore Kuwohi name to Clingman’s Dome
Exemplifying a long-term shift in vision and truth-telling, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at their Aug. 2 regular meeting showing unanimous support for the efforts of the tribal council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to restore the name of Kuwohi to the mountain presently known as Clingman’s Dome.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City Council approves funds for annual street resurfacing project
City Council, during their July 26 meeting, unanimously approved $659,654.00 plus a 15% contingency of $98,948.10 ($758,602.10 total) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 22 in funds for the Asphalt Preservation Contract. Funding for this contract has already been budgeted in the General Capital Projects Fund as part of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP). This is the second contract and second set of roads to be addressed under this funding.
Mountain Xpress
Burnsville poet Pat Riviere-Seel discusses poetry, voice and gardening
Award-winning poet and Burnsville resident Pat Riviere-Seel remembers catching the poetry bug her sophomore year of college at N.C. State University. “I realized that I had no choice but to write poetry,” she says. Among those whom she credits for revealing the power of the form is fellow...
Mountain Xpress
Shelters in crisis, foster homes desperately needed
ASHEVILLE, NC — August 3, 2022 — Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has put out an urgent plea for foster homes due to the current shelter overpopulation crisis. According to Best Friends Animal Society, about 100,000 more dogs and cats in U.S. shelters are at risk of being euthanized compared to this time last year. With North Carolina already consistently ranked as the third worst state in the U.S. when it comes to the euthanasia rates of shelter animals, Brother Wolf reports that shelters in our region are in crisis.
Mountain Xpress
Overnight closures coming to I-26 in Henderson County
Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:. Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will close three straight nights starting tonight for operations related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project. Tonight: I-26 East will close from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to...
Mountain Xpress
Earn money, support democracy: Buncombe needs poll workers for early voting & midterm elections
Are you interested in earning money while helping support the democratic process? If so, Buncombe County Election Services is looking for poll workers to help with Early Voting (Oct.20-Nov.5) and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s a rewarding way to help our community while supplementing your income. If this sounds interesting, read on to learn more about the perks of working the polls, eligibility requirements, pay scales, and more.
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners approve funding for Water Assistance Program, Community Equity Fund, more
More than $400,000 will help low-income homes with water bills as the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approved accepting federal funding for a water assistance program during its Aug. 2 meeting. The emergency assistance funding is designed to help low-income households prevent disconnection of water services or assist with reconnection of drinking and wastewater services. In all, the federal government is allocating $432,650 for the initiative.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tax hits 99.76% collection total, marking improvement over previous year
For Fiscal Year 2022, the Buncombe County Tax Collections brought in a net of $221,921,259. That total represents an impressive 99.76% collection rate, up from the previous fiscal year’s 99.66% rate. State law requires the Tax Collector to provide the Board of Commissioners an annual settlement of property tax collected from the previous fiscal year prior to beginning work on the current fiscal year. County Tax Collector Jennifer Pike provided Commissioners with that information during their meeting on Aug. 2.
Mountain Xpress
APD seeks missing person
Asheville, NC (Aug. 3, 2022): Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sean Paul Read (7/18/1973) was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2022. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
Mountain Xpress
Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing man from the Weaverville area
Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from the Weaverville area of Buncombe County. Tyler Joseph Buckner is age 22 approximately 6’2” and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last heard from...
