TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection in Coffee Co. will begin roadwork soon

Road Closure coming to Ashford Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic. The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice. The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project. Subscribe...
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
ALDOT project begun at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 & 461 in Ino
On Monday, Aug. 1, crews began placing signs in preparation for an Alabama Department of Transportation project at the intersection of Alabama Highway 134 and Coffee County Roads 460 and 461, on the west side of Ino Baptist Church. The project will realign and convert the intersection to a four-way...
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production in Houston County. And right now it’s leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Dothan parking lot closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A downtown Dothan parking lot will be temporarily closed. The City of Dothan has announced the closure of the parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse on North Foster Street starting on Tuesday. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time. The project...
Dothan issues temporary water shut-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a water shutoff advisory for the Circle City. The water will be shut off on Tuesday, August 2nd, between 11:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House, the 2849 Ross Clark Circle location, and AT&T located at 2927 Ross Clark Circle.
ROAD CLOSURE: County road in Dale Co. will be closed
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A road in Dale County will be closed temporarily for repairs starting Tuesday morning. Dale County Road and Bridge are scheduled to begin repairs on Tuesday, August 2nd, at 7:00 a.m. County Road 445 will be closed between Averett Street and County Road 17....
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
Vet facility coming to Dothan
First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza terminated a deputy after learning of his DUI arrest. Alvah Carlson, 38, was charged Wednesday night in Elba. “I’m not going to tolerate (this behavior),” Valenza said of the matter. “You can’t fix stupid.”. The sheriff...
UPDATE: Borden Dairy in Houston Co. to soon close
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has received new information on the timetable for Borden Dairy to close in Houston County. The Cowarts facility, along with a Mississippi plant, will have until October 2nd, 2022 to close its doors, according to a press release. Stay with WDHN News for...
UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
Former Houston County deputy charged with DUI
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Houston County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being charged with a DUI. Alvah Carlson, 38, of Elba, was arrested in Elba on a driving while intoxicated charge on Wednesday night. He was arrested after driving his patrol car erratically, according to a source close to WDHN.
Meteorologist Amber Kulick weathercast 80322
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
Hurricane season update and a wet weekend ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Besides the rain moving through Coffee and Dale counties right now, just about everyone should be dry the rest of the evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop to the low 70s. Friday will be mostly dry with a 30% chance for rain. Morning lows...
2 new businesses bring Troy’s historic square to full occupancy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Square, built in the early 1900s, is still open for business and is now adding two new storefronts!. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves is happy to note that with the openings, the square will be completely occupied. “What’s so exciting about these two in particular...
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
