ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina man with over 90 warrants found hiding in sofa

By Alessandra Young
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcSLd_0h2FmzWd00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found him on Thursday hiding inside a sofa .

Deputies said they went to Lee’s Crossing apartment complex on Harnett Drive searching for a 26-year-old man with more than 90 warrants.

The sheriff’s office said Brandon Tucker’s long rap sheet is in reference to car break-ins and larcenies. They said an overwhelming amount of the vehicles he stole from were unlocked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QBmO_0h2FmzWd00
Brandon Tucker (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Deputies said when they arrived at the apartment, they were greeted by a woman, who said Tucker wasn’t there and gave them permission to search the apartment.

The deputies looked around and checked underneath the sofa. It wasn’t until they looked inside the furniture that they found Tucker.

They said he was removed from the couch and placed in handcuffs. When Tucker was arrested, deputies said they found a stolen gun that was from a previous car break-in.

The woman was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

During a previous search for Tucker in late June, officials said he was able to avoid law enforcement by hiding under the woman’s kitchen sink.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenwood man wanted after skipping trial

John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned home in October 2016. Greenwood police say a man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June. Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Cars
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded with the police to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harnett Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Fountain Inn woman pleads guilty to shooting at deputies

A Fountain Inn woman is headed to prison for 15 years after pleading guilty Wednesday morning to charges stemming from a 2020 incident during which she fired shots at deputies while attempting to flee from them. Melissa Ann Miller, 40, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to one count of assault and...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

One person killed in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officers said two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 1 p.m. One fatality was reported in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX Carolina

Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson man accused of killing teen pleads guilty

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who is accused of killing a teen back in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning. In a hearing, 21-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Kemp explained he wanted to plead guilty because he didn’t want to put his...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate man dies after crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man died Thursday at a hospital after being involved in a car crash according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the single-car crash happened near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street in Spartanburg. He said Terry Lee Ferguson, 62,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Man charged with attempting to help Ridgeland prison inmate escape

A man was arrested July 28 after he tried to help someone escape from the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said. Brandon Jameson Lee, 36, of Inman, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and aiding in an escape, a news release said. The arrest...
RIDGELAND, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man admitted to inappropriately touching child

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center after deputies say he admitted to a child sex crime. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday after deputies say 56-year-old Donald Kevin Earle stated he touched a child inappropriately. They...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy