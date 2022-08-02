South Carolina man with over 90 warrants found hiding in sofa

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found him on Thursday hiding inside a sofa .

Deputies said they went to Lee’s Crossing apartment complex on Harnett Drive searching for a 26-year-old man with more than 90 warrants.

The sheriff’s office said Brandon Tucker’s long rap sheet is in reference to car break-ins and larcenies. They said an overwhelming amount of the vehicles he stole from were unlocked.

Brandon Tucker (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Deputies said when they arrived at the apartment, they were greeted by a woman, who said Tucker wasn’t there and gave them permission to search the apartment.

The deputies looked around and checked underneath the sofa. It wasn’t until they looked inside the furniture that they found Tucker.

They said he was removed from the couch and placed in handcuffs. When Tucker was arrested, deputies said they found a stolen gun that was from a previous car break-in.

The woman was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

During a previous search for Tucker in late June, officials said he was able to avoid law enforcement by hiding under the woman’s kitchen sink.

