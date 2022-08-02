Read on news.illinoisstate.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
25newsnow.com
Ceremonies underway to rename 5 Peoria schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools held ribbon-cutting ceremonies Monday to rename two schools, and the district is celebrating the renaming of three more schools on Tuesday. The school board approved the changes in March following sometimes contentious debate, choosing in most cases to honor local leaders making...
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
wjbc.com
91st annual McLean County Fair kicked off Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON – The 91st Annual McLean County Fair got underway Wednesday. Last year was their first time back to normal after COVID and it was a record-breaking year. This year, they’re hoping to break that record and they have plenty to offer. There are carnival rides, horseback riding, tractor pulls, live entertainment, and you can even milk a cow. Because of the heat, the staff have set up plenty of areas for people to get water and take breaks in the air conditioning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
Central Illinois Proud
Heartland graduates inaugural Rivian class
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight Rivian employees have upped their skills in repairing the electric vehicles they work on thanks to a partnership with Heartland Community College. Monday night, the inaugural class of Rivian apprentices graduated from HCC’s technical trades program. The program is designed for Rivian employees and...
wglt.org
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Illinois Proud
Two Peoria schools renamed after local community heroes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Calvin Coolidge Middle School and Roosevelt Magnet School are no more. On Monday, Peoria Public Schools administrators held a ribbon-cutting to rename Calvin Coolidge, Harold B. Dawson Jr. Middle School. Dawson, who passed away in 2019, was a pastor and heavily involved in education and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria launches equity accountability program
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday July 26, Peoria city council approved the creation of the Peoria Equity Accountability Program (PeAP), which will the creation of the first business certification for minority and women-owned businesses. The goal is to provide a mechanism to increase the financial support of minority...
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
starvedrock.media
Former Ottawa Mayor Spars With Current Mayor Over Downtown Parking Proposal
Ottawa's current mayor and the man he succeeded haven't always seen eye-to-eye. That came to light again at Tuesday's Ottawa City Council meeting. Former Mayor Bob Eschbach spoke during the public comment part of the meeting about concerns with plans to eliminate parking spaces on the east side of Court Street next to the downtown courthouse. He voiced concerns that Mayor Dan Aussem is trying to fast track the project.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Friendship Days Return This Weekend
There is a festival this summer in Ottawa. But the name of the event has changed along with many of its traditions. “Ottawa Riverfest” is no longer. City organizers are instead bringing back “Ottawa's Friendship Days”. The new look festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Chillicothe cheesecake staple celebrates 5 years
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – Harreld Webster’s cheesecake cravings have been propelling his career for quite some time now. “Things have just been growing and we’ve been really blessed. It’s pretty incredible,” Webster said. Webster is officially celebrating five years in business after opening his Chillicothe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
Comments / 0