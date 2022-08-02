Read on www.oakpark.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
Pizza Bella Relocating to Old Zimmer Hardware Store
The pizzeria will also add Italian ice and soft serve to the menu
chicagostarmedia.com
Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!
Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Naperville’s The Matrix Club Opening in Phases Next Month
The venue will feature a restaurant with Michelin star-winning chef
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
wgnradio.com
75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River
Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
oakpark.com
Dom’s Kitchen fills Field’s space
Oak Park’s Marshall Field’s building is let at last – or will be in the near future. Dom’s Kitchen & Market is set to open its first suburban location in the historic structure at 1144 Lake St. While lease negotiations are still underway, the upscale grocery/restaurant/food hall has landed a sales tax rebate sharing agreement with the Village of Oak Park.
Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
Bronzeville Soul Restaurant Now Open On King Drive, Bringing ‘Great Soul Food With A Great Vibe’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Mario Coleman was looking for his next act when several close friends launched their first restaurants. Watching how they were able to generate income by creating a quality product and good food, Coleman was moved to try it on his own. With his new Bronzeville Soul...
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
oakpark.com
New life at Field’s
As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
oakpark.com
Four Day Festival: Celebrate the Taste of Elmwood Park
The Taste of Elmwood Park has been a signature event for our sister suburb to the north for more than 30 years. The four-day food festival is back this year with a wide variety of dishes to please every palate. The Taste is free to attend and will be held at Central Park at 75th Avenue and Fullerton from Aug. 4 to 7 in Elmwood Park.
Supermarket News
Wedding bells to ring in Aldi’s aisles
It will be a marriage made in Aldi. In a novel marketing campaign by Aldi U.S., couples ready to tie the knot are invited to enter a contest to exchange their vows during a wedding surrounded by up to 50 friends and family at the Aldi Insights Center, the retailer’s model store at its headquarters in Batavia, Ill.
oakpark.com
Placid parks, serene spaces
The last week of July is sacred time, peak summer, pinnacle of my year. When the weather is as temperate and benign as it was last week, life doesn’t get any better — with just enough rain of late to keep the grass green going into August, which is rare.
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: This Chicago Spot Was Named the Best in Illinois
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day treats the gooey and chewy confection to its own holiday, which falls every Aug. 4. In honor of the cookie's big day, Yelp chipped in and created a list of the "Top Chocolate Chip Cookie" spots in each state. Sweet Mandy B's took the crown...
oakpark.com
Mourning the loss of Rickshaw Rick
We are saddened to announce the passing of Rick Carter, locally known as “Rickshaw Rick,” on July 26. An avid biker, for years he passionately provided pedi-cab and bicycle tours throughout Oak Park and parts of Chicago. Whether you saw him during a Frank Lloyd Wright tour, a wedding, or you hitched a ride during an Oak Park street fest, his presence will be missed.
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
WGNtv.com
From boats to billiards, Chicago area company has provided recreational fun to the world for over 100 years
CHICAGO — Have you ever driven along DuSable Lake Shore Drive and seen all the boats out on the lake and daydreamed? It happens to many Chicagoans every summer and most just keep it a daydream. People often hear of the trials and tribulations of owning a boat and...
