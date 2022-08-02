Read on www.wrganews.com
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site. Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident. Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July...
wrganews.com
Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident
On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
Mother of man shot 76 times upset officer charged in his death was still training police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The mother of a man police shot and killed is furious one of the officers was still training other officers. Monteria Robinson stood in front of the Clayton County police department with her supporters and called for the officer to be fired. Robinson said it...
fox5atlanta.com
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
Rockdale County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, department says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County deputy is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred on Wednesday. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gregory Ducre was stopped by Conyers Police Department.
wtoc.com
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Polk Jail report – Friday, August 5, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, August 5, 2022 report below.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunman kills woman at Old Fourth Ward apartment before shooting self at nearby park, police say
ATLANTA - Police believe a man shot and killed a woman at an Old Fourth Ward highrise apartment building before turning the gun on himself in a nearby park. Atlanta Police Department commanders provided details of the preliminary investigation on Thursday afternoon. This story discusses suicide. If you or someone...
weisradio.com
Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Thursday Afternoon
A two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County taking place Thursday afternoon resulted in four people being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 4:10pm on County Road 22 at the intersection of County Road 76 – involving a pair of pickups – a 2007 Mitsubishi and a 2006 Chevrolet. Occupants of one of the vehicles were entrapped and had to be freed by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and Spring Creek firefighters.
wrganews.com
Man arrested following standoff in Cedartown
August 3, 2022–4:42 p.m. On Wednesday at around 1:52 a.m., the Polk County Police were dispatched to 107 Forrest Lane (Rolling Hills Subdivision – Cedartown) in reference to an unknown problem. While en route, patrol officers were updated with information that a man had allegedly pointed a gun...
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store worker
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
CBS 46
3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News three people are dead and multiple others were injured in shootings in less than a two-hour span in the city on Thursday afternoon. “This police department is making an appeal. When you’re angry, put the weapons down. Walk away...
Man shot while inside Atlanta apartment as gunfire erupts outside
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot when shots were fired outside of his apartment. Police say the man was inside his apartment when someone started shooting in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver off of Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers were called...
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.
Father, 3-year-old rescued after car flew at least 50 feet off I-85 ramp
A father and child escaped with no injuries after they fell at least 50 feet down an embankment. The accident happened Friday morning on Interstate 85 near Langford Parkway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police and fire departments responded to the scene and found...
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park
ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower
Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wrganews.com
One dead in Highway 27 North wreck Tuesday
August 2, 2022–9:34 p.m. An elderly woman was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 North Tuesday evening. According to Floyd County Police, at around 5:35 p.m., a lookout was issued for a vehicle that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Highway 156. About three minutes later,...
