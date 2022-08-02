ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

wrganews.com

Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident

On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Cartersville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
weisradio.com

Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Thursday Afternoon

A two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County taking place Thursday afternoon resulted in four people being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 4:10pm on County Road 22 at the intersection of County Road 76 – involving a pair of pickups – a 2007 Mitsubishi and a 2006 Chevrolet. Occupants of one of the vehicles were entrapped and had to be freed by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and Spring Creek firefighters.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Man arrested following standoff in Cedartown

August 3, 2022–4:42 p.m. On Wednesday at around 1:52 a.m., the Polk County Police were dispatched to 107 Forrest Lane (Rolling Hills Subdivision – Cedartown) in reference to an unknown problem. While en route, patrol officers were updated with information that a man had allegedly pointed a gun...
CEDARTOWN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park

ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower

Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

One dead in Highway 27 North wreck Tuesday

August 2, 2022–9:34 p.m. An elderly woman was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 North Tuesday evening. According to Floyd County Police, at around 5:35 p.m., a lookout was issued for a vehicle that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Highway 156. About three minutes later,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

