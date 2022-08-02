LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Kentuckiana EGGFest returned for its thirteenth year and all proceeds from the event will be donated to two food-related charities. The annual event consists of a cooking competition using a ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker called, “The Big Green Egg,” sold at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. More than 40 chefs have signed up to participate, the release said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO