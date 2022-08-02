ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

13th annual Kentuckiana EGGFest will benefit proceeds to charity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Kentuckiana EGGFest returned for its thirteenth year and all proceeds from the event will be donated to two food-related charities. The annual event consists of a cooking competition using a ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker called, “The Big Green Egg,” sold at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. More than 40 chefs have signed up to participate, the release said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS addressing staffing hurdles ahead of school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools begins a new school year on Wednesday. There are just over 300 open teaching jobs in the district and 70 uncovered bus routes. “We know the challenge around staffing is enormous,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. On Friday, Pollio said...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
City
Louisville, KY
myq104.com

Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Street Rod Nationals brings massive economic impact to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vintage and rare cars are in Louisville for the 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals. Louisville has hosted the event for 28 years, with this year being the 25th consecutive year. The Kentucky Exposition Center will host what some are calling a “$350 million parking lot” with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Fair features official 'scent' for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair will return to the Bluegrass later this month, expected to bring hundreds of thousands of guests to Louisville's Kentucky Exposition Center. "Our goal is have representatives and attendees from every county in Kentucky," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old cancer survivor as free agent

Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for months to return to some form of normalcy. Community activists hold rally for Breonna Taylor following federal charges of officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community activists gathered in Jefferson Square Park tonight to celebrate the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dates announced for sloth experience coming to Louisville Zoo in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced they are adding a behind-the-scenes sloth experience for guests next year. Experience dates will begin in March 2023 through August. In a release, the Zoo said sloth experiences were first announced in 2021, and tickets were sold out within a few days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY

