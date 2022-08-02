Read on www.wave3.com
Wave 3
13th annual Kentuckiana EGGFest will benefit proceeds to charity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Kentuckiana EGGFest returned for its thirteenth year and all proceeds from the event will be donated to two food-related charities. The annual event consists of a cooking competition using a ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker called, “The Big Green Egg,” sold at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. More than 40 chefs have signed up to participate, the release said.
wdrb.com
UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
Wave 3
JCPS addressing staffing hurdles ahead of school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools begins a new school year on Wednesday. There are just over 300 open teaching jobs in the district and 70 uncovered bus routes. “We know the challenge around staffing is enormous,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. On Friday, Pollio said...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies at Louisville back-to-school event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County students received free school supplies Thursday at a back-to-school event. According to a release, the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is donating $200,000 to purchase school supplies including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers. The funding...
myq104.com
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
wdrb.com
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
Wave 3
TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
'National Night Out' promotes positive interactions between Louisville police, community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police spent quality time with residents in the communities they serve as part of National Night Out. At Iroquois Park in the Fourth Division, some of the specialty teams showed off their technology like drones and robots. Local vendors were also on hand, along with...
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals brings massive economic impact to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vintage and rare cars are in Louisville for the 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals. Louisville has hosted the event for 28 years, with this year being the 25th consecutive year. The Kentucky Exposition Center will host what some are calling a “$350 million parking lot” with...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair features official 'scent' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair will return to the Bluegrass later this month, expected to bring hundreds of thousands of guests to Louisville's Kentucky Exposition Center. "Our goal is have representatives and attendees from every county in Kentucky," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
wdrb.com
Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
Wave 3
JCPS still filling hundreds of vacancies one week from start of school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools are a week away from the start of a new school year, with one of the biggest challenges continuing to be filling hundreds of vacancies due to a teacher shortage. The teacher shortage has been a problem plaguing districts in states all...
Wave 3
Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old cancer survivor as free agent
Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for months to return to some form of normalcy. Community activists hold rally for Breonna Taylor following federal charges of officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community activists gathered in Jefferson Square Park tonight to celebrate the...
Wave 3
Dates announced for sloth experience coming to Louisville Zoo in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced they are adding a behind-the-scenes sloth experience for guests next year. Experience dates will begin in March 2023 through August. In a release, the Zoo said sloth experiences were first announced in 2021, and tickets were sold out within a few days.
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
Wave 3
After a 2 1/2 year delay, ‘Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical’ finally takes to the Louisville stage
WAVE 5:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with a storm survivor who had their SUV washed away in the flooding. JCPS teachers prepare for first day of school at Gutermuth Elementary. Updated: 1 hour ago. This week, teachers throughout the district...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Auto insurance disparities on where you live vs. what you pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The law says a person in Kentucky is not allowed to drive unless they have auto insurance. How much does a driver pay and what factors are involved? For most, it’s the driver’s age, driving record, insurance score and even credit score. But what...
