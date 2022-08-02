Read on www.newschannel10.com
Amarillo residents begin petition process for Civic Center funding ordinance
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A group of Amarillo citizens has come together, beginning the petition process to overturn the ordinance approved by the Amarillo City Council in May which approved the issuance of $260 million in tax notes to fund the expansion and renovation to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. What does the petition consist […]
City of Amarillo proposing tax rate hike; will go towards public safety items and other projects
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is proposing a new tax rate that could lead homeowner’s in the city to pay more. The City of Amarillo voted on setting a maximum property tax rate of .49 Tuesday, and with this proposal, homeowners could see a $4 a month increase for a $100,000 home. […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council Proposes 11% Property Tax Hike in 3-1 Vote
Amarillo City Council voted 3 to 1 today to move forward with setting the tax rate for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed rate, $0.49086, would be a 10.7% increase over the current rate of $0.44334. The new rate includes debt issues passed by the council city as well as the legally allowed maximum increase before triggering an election.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit
This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
TxDOT, Andrea’s Project dedicate US 87 memorial sign
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District announced that it, along with Andrea’s Project, will host a memorial sign dedication on Thursday at 2 p.m. in honor of Carol Marquez. According to TxDOT, the Canyon Police Department reported that Marquez died in May 2021 after her vehicle was struck by a […]
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
The Amarillo Pioneer
DENIED: City's Request for Bond in Fairly Lawsuit Rejected
The City of Amarillo’s attempt to require Alex Fairly to pay a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against the city was denied yesterday by Judge William Sowder. The lawsuit, which was brought by Alex Fairly, contends that the city’s use of Chapter 1431 anticipation notes to fund Civic Center improvements was not legally done.
KFDA
Ama-Con returns to Amarillo Civic Center after 2 years of scaled back events
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ama-Con is back at Amarillo Civic Center after two years of canceled or scaled back events. Dozens of vendors are setting up today for the event this weekend, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are already on site. “Ama-Con is a celebration of everything that’s geeky and awesome,”...
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center expands hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be expanding their hours to include Saturday mornings. With the help of volunteer staff, the museum is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum admission is free for veterans and active-duty...
Amarillo woman named to state commission
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
abc7amarillo.com
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
KFDA
‘Map the Meal Gap’ 2020 shows food insecurity at the county level in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Feeding America has released it’s ‘Map the Meal Gap’ for 2020, revealing that about 63,940 individuals face food insecurity in the Panhandle area. The map goes in depth about each counties food insecurity and this year a new feature was breaking numbers down...
When does school start? District dates and schedules on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although it can be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer break, the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in 2022? AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16 CANYON ISD – […]
Saving money on groceries and gas amid record inflation, supply chain issues
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With record-high inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, shoppers are feeling the effects at the grocery store. United Supermarkets is offering special deals and rewards to try to ease the burden of inflation. “It’s hard to go into a grocery store with the inflation that we’re seeing right now. So we […]
KFDA
VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger
VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
KFDA
Andrea’s Project, TxDOT dedicate sign on U.S. 87 to remember woman killed by drunk driving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Andrea’s Project and Texas Department of Transportation dedicated a sign today on U.S. 87 to remember a woman killed by a drunk driver. The memorial sign is for Carol Marquez, who was killed May 2, 2021 after a drunk driver struck her vehicle, according to a TxDOT news release.
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
KFDA
Highland Park ISD school board honored
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The board of an area school has been named one of the eight regional standouts. The Texas Association of School Administrators, or TSA, has recognised the Highland Park ISD School Board. TSA has honored school boards since 1971 for dedication to student achievement.
