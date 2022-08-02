ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council Proposes 11% Property Tax Hike in 3-1 Vote

Amarillo City Council voted 3 to 1 today to move forward with setting the tax rate for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed rate, $0.49086, would be a 10.7% increase over the current rate of $0.44334. The new rate includes debt issues passed by the council city as well as the legally allowed maximum increase before triggering an election.
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit

This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
The Amarillo Pioneer

DENIED: City's Request for Bond in Fairly Lawsuit Rejected

The City of Amarillo’s attempt to require Alex Fairly to pay a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against the city was denied yesterday by Judge William Sowder. The lawsuit, which was brought by Alex Fairly, contends that the city’s use of Chapter 1431 anticipation notes to fund Civic Center improvements was not legally done.
KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center expands hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be expanding their hours to include Saturday mornings. With the help of volunteer staff, the museum is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum admission is free for veterans and active-duty...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
KFDA

VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger

VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
98.7 The Bomb

Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.

I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
KFDA

Highland Park ISD school board honored

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The board of an area school has been named one of the eight regional standouts. The Texas Association of School Administrators, or TSA, has recognised the Highland Park ISD School Board. TSA has honored school boards since 1971 for dedication to student achievement.
