Dean Henderson: On-loan Forest goalkeeper calls Man Utd treatment 'criminal'

ESPN
Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel slam Qatar World Cup over player concerns
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed their discontent with the midseason World Cup in Qatar over concerns of the demands on their players. Tuchel said that players could be affected in the months before and after the World Cup in Qatar, adding that the emotions and demands of soccer's showpiece tournament could leave footballers drained. Klopp said it makes him "angry" and that football's governing bodies could do more to protect the players.
Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process
Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
MLS・
Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf
AS Roma are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf, according to a report.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Target Ex-Red Edwards for Sporting Director
Having been on hiatus since the start of the summer and with a non-compete clause that will keep him sidelined until at least the close of the transfer window after he stepped down as sporting director at Liverpool, Michael Edwards is said to be Chelsea’s top target to head recruitment for the London Blues moving forward.
SB Nation
Wolverhampton interested in Michy Batshuayi, but only on loan — reports
Not surprisingly, Michy Batshuayi has been left without an official squad number by Chelsea, one of several veterans and fringe players in the first-team squad who have surely been told to find themselves a new team in the remaining four weeks of the transfer window. That may not be an...
‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances
Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
Man United’s ten Hag: Ronaldo’s Early Friendly Exit ‘Unacceptable’
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has received criticism for leaving the club’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano after he was substituted at halftime.
Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News | Predicted Lineups | Where To Watch Or Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday to take on Fulham in matchweek one of the Premier League and we can now bring you all the important details for the match.
BBC
West Ham United v Manchester City
West Ham's Moroccan summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly. Manager David Moyes will also be without another new acquisition, Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is not considered match fit. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing...
BBC
A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd
This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
ESPN
Man United clearout: Alex Telles, Eric Bailly set to leave club - sources
Manchester United's clearout is set to begin with Alex Telles and Eric Bailly, sources have told ESPN. Sevilla are negotiating a loan move for Telles and have also registered an interest in Bailly, along with Serie A side Roma. - What Man Utd need to do before transfer deadline day.
