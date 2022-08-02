Man had threatened to kill daughter before barricading himself in Northwest Miami-Dade home

Read on wsvn.com
WSVN-TV
Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested, charged in connection to possible road rage shooting in NE Miami-Dade
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspect wanted in what they described as a possible road rage shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police on Thursday confirmed they have taken 27-year-old Jakari Rolle into custody. Investigators said he opened fire on a vehicle next to him, near Northeast...
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
WSVN-TV
Police search for teen accused of indecent exposure in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police want to find a teen accused of a creepy crime. He’s accused of exposing himself to a mother who was walking with her child, at around 5 p.m., July 28. It happened on Southwest 68th Avenue and Sixth Street, last Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Dog bites off part of local barber’s thumb in NW Miami-Dade attack; animal euthanized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog went on the attack in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, biting off part of a woman’s thumb and causing additional injuries to her hands and arms. Speaking with 7News from her hospital bed, Rara Taipale showed her injured hand. “He amputated my thumb....
WSVN-TV
Southwest Miami-Dade home catches fire
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Southwest Miami-Dade caught on fire and fire rescue rushed to extinguish the flames. The fire broke out in an apartment complex located near 217th Street and 128th Avenue, Friday afternoon. Firefighters had trouble with the powerlines in the vicinity of the residence.
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 44-year-old man who went missing in Tamarac found safe
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed they have located a 44-year-old man who had gone missing in Tamarac. According to investigators, Eric Shapiro had been last seen near 7201 N. University Drive, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday. Shapiro stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around...
WSVN-TV
3 arrested in daytime drug bust in Miami Beach’s entertainment district
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested three people, including a juvenile, in the heart of Miami Beach’s entertainment district as part of a drug sting operation that has prompted a city official to warn these crimes have become a growing problem in the area. Surveillance video documented the...
WSVN-TV
Police, government officials pass out flyers for information on recent shootings in Perrine
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officers hit the streets of a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to ask for help seeking information after five people were shot and rushed to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police officers, along with Florida State Rep. Kevin Chambliss, passed out flyers on Thursday morning near where several...
WSVN-TV
At least 2 at large after drive-by shooting in Perrine; 5 hospitalized
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside of an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent five people to the hospital, including an off-duty probation officer, and triggered a search for at least two people involved. 7News cameras captured one of the victims cleaning up...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit search for 74-year-old woman missing from Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The city of Miami Special Victims Unit needs the help of the public in searching for an elderly woman missing from Allapatah. Cristina Gaya was last seen on Aug. 3 wearing a light brown and red dotted nightgown. She weighs 151 pounds and stands at 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Teen dies after transport to Jackson Memorial Hospital following shooting in Miami
(WSVN) - A teenager has lost his life after he was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in Miami, in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck on Miramar Parkway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Miramar, police said. According to Miramar Police, the crash took place near Red Road and Mirarmar Parkway, Wednesday morning. The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene as officers arrived to investigate. Police...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade SWAT team arrest man in connection to body found in Northwest Miami-Dade alleyway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach in connection to the discovery of a body found in an alley. Miami-Dade SWAT teams were outside of a residence on 69th Street and Byron Avenue where they eventually brought out Ron Adam Donaldson in handcuffs, Tuesday night.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Homestead shooting; 5 transported to hospital
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people may be hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got a ShotSpotter call.
WSVN-TV
Police raise reward money to $15,000 for information on Southwest Miami-Dade shooting
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information in the shooting of several South Florida teens. Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday. Four teenagers were shot by an unknown number of people. Those injured were taken to the hospital and are...
WSVN-TV
Police look for 2 suspects involved in Homestead drive-by shooting; 5 transported to hospital
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people were hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex called Perrine Rainbow located on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows man attacked by bikers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows an aggravated battery by a gang of cyclists on a Miami Beach restaurant manager that left him with a broken nose. It happened in 2021 at Sixth and Ocean Drive. “You’ve got to take care of this, please,”...
WSVN-TV
Town of Surfside sets up landmark to honor the 98 lives lost in condo collapse
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two fathers of Surfside collapse victims unveiled a new sign that read “98 Points of Light Way” that will be in front of the condo collapse site. The new landmark will honor the 98 lives that were lost in the condo collapse. The street...
